Here comes a luxury train from Los Angeles to San Francisco and it might even carry fancy cars

We’ve been telling anyone who will listen about how the U.S. needs better train travel options as flight alternatives, especially between major cities on the west coast at a quicker-than-leisurely pace. It seems like we might be getting close to such an option, as Newport Beach-based startup Dreamstar Lines is gearing up to start a luxurious overnight service between San Francisco and Los Angeles as soon as next summer.



(Before we get into the details, it seems like the images released by Dreamstar are AI-generated, which both sucks and doesn’t give me a ton of confidence that this company is actually real.)

As reported by KTLA, Dreamstar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Union Pacific Railroad, a major step towards formalizing an agreement that will allow Dreamstar’s trains to use the same Union Pacific tracks already in use by other trains. Says KTLA:

Dreamstar trains would be running on the track that make up the Coast Line railroad line between Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay area, which travels primarily along the California coast. That line is already in use by Amtrak‘s Pacific Surfliner and Coast Starlight, among others.A final agreement has not been drafted or agreed to, but if and when that does happen, Dreamstar hopes to be granted overnight rail access that will allow it to offer service between the two regions, giving riders the chance to board in one city, fall asleep, and wake up in another.“Our collaboration with Union Pacific Railroad is a significant milestone for Dreamstar Lines and for the future of private rail travel in the United States,” said Joshua Dominic, CEO of Dreamstar Lines, Inc. “By launching this service, we are not only offering a luxurious and eco-friendly travel option but also revitalizing the rich heritage of overnight rail travel in America.”

No pricing has been officially announced, so we don’t know just how luxurious and potentially exclusionary the Dreamstar trains will be, but CEO Joshua Dominic told SFGate that fares “will be on the low end of overnight rail travel in North America,” and that walk-up fares “would be competitive with plane tickets bought within the typical business travel window, less than three weeks before departure, or the cost of a flight with advance purchase plus a hotel.” Dreamstar says on one of its trains, passengers would spend fewer waking hours traveling than they would if they flew.

Dreamstar will be overhauling existing bi-level trains for its service. The train cars will have private rooms with lie-flat beds, and every ticketholder will have access to high-speed wi-fi. Premium rooms will get queen beds, in-suite showers and nicer appointments. A lounge will offer snacks, desserts and drinks, and an on-board breakfast delivery service is being looked into. Dreamstar will also offer app-based services for purchasing tickets, hospitality services and last-mile transportation options.

Beyond the standard overnight suites, Dominic says Dreamstar is looking into family accommodations that would be cheaper than airfare for groups of four or more, depending on where the demand ends up. There will also be “limited coach seating” for shorter sections of the trip near the end of the route, as the trains won’t be stopping in every station.

Dreamstar is also considering an “add-on auto transport service,” so you can bring your ride along with you. While driving from SF to LA (or vice versa) is a pretty easy journey, it can be really tedious, and isn’t always worth the cost of gas or the added mileage. Being able to drive your car onto the train, like you can with some trains in Europe, would be really appealing to enthusiasts wanting to bring their special car to a track day or car show, or for people who just want a car at their destination but don’t want to drive or rent.

Following the MOU, Dreamstar is hoping to have the agreements finalized one year before the company’s intended launch date at the end of summer 2025. Says SFGate:

The MOU “is a preliminary agreement memorializing the status of our discussions to date, and to identify the basic compensation formula for track access,” Dominic said. Dreamstar hopes it becomes a template for similar arrangements with the other track and facility owners. Next, Dominic says he plans to nail down the final track access and operations and maintenance agreements and complete the required insurance policies. He also needs to “raise the remaining funds to launch the service,” but the MOU is a momentum boost.﻿



I really hope Dreamstar Lines’ plan comes to fruition. If I’m not in a rush to get to my destination, I’d much rather spend the night on a train than take a short flight but have to deal with getting to and from the airports. It would be more scenic and spacious, and certainly less stressful, and train travel is just plain romantic. Plus, there could always be a murder mystery or action movie scenario that starts to play out.

It’s just too bad that true high-speed rail in the U.S. still seems to be a far-off fantasy.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.