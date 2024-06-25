Economic Indicators

Janet Yellen says inflation will return to normal without a recession

The Treasury Secretary thinks we could be out of the woods as early as next year

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Janet Yellen
U.S.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaking during the Financial Stability Oversight Council Conference on June 6 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen thinks the Federal Reserve could hit its 2% inflation target in 2025, with a soft landing well in her sights.

Suggested Reading

Costco took a gamble on Kirkland. Here's how much it paid off
Tesla's first-quarter deliveries are likely to miss the mark, according to analysts
Rocket's $9.4 billion all-stock takeover of Mr. Cooper prompts its shares to decline
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Costco took a gamble on Kirkland. Here's how much it paid off
Tesla's first-quarter deliveries are likely to miss the mark, according to analysts
Rocket's $9.4 billion all-stock takeover of Mr. Cooper prompts its shares to decline
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Yellen told Yahoo Finance in an interview published Monday that she does “not see the basis” for a U.S. recession, pointing to the Fed’s caution around cutting interest rates too soon to avoid tipping the economy into the red as “the balancing act that they have.”

Advertisement

Related Content

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady as Trump tariffs loom and inflation fears linger
The Fed carried out a 3rd straight interest rate cut — but will take a 'more cautious' approach in 2025

Related Content

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady as Trump tariffs loom and inflation fears linger
The Fed carried out a 3rd straight interest rate cut — but will take a 'more cautious' approach in 2025

The Fed has continued to hold rates at a 23-year-high between 5.25% and 5.5% since last July, and has exercised restraint in lowering the benchmark federal funds rate following hotter-than-expected inflation readings in the first quarter of 2024. The central bank has taken a slow and steady approach to interest rates decisions, as it closely watches and waits for consistently positive economic data.

Advertisement

While annual inflation has slowed to 3.3%, it has remained well above the Fed’s 2% target. Following the June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, officials raised their inflation projections from earlier estimates. They now anticipate core prices to increase 2.8% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, before slowing to 2.3% next year, and finally hitting the 2% target in 2026.

Advertisement

But Yellen sees prices normalizing faster than the Fed is projecting.

“I do expect inflation to come down, and as we get into next year I believe that inflation will go back to the Fed’s 2% target,” she told Yahoo Finance.

Advertisement

Given stubbornly high prices, Fed officials are now forecasting just one interest rate cut in 2024. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman, however, underscored the Fed’s cautious tone around rate cuts — and said she would be open to raising rates if necessary.

In prepared remarks delivered at the Policy Exchange in London on Tuesday, Bowman said “we are still not yet at the point where it is appropriate to lower the policy rate.”

Advertisement

“I remain willing to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at a future meeting should progress on inflation stall or even reverse,” she said. “Reducing our policy rate too soon or too quickly could result in a rebound in inflation, requiring further future policy rate increases to return inflation to 2% over the longer run.”