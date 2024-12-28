Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Egg recall escalates, American Airlines blames Boeing, and Christmas's top toy: Business news roundup

Business News

Egg recall escalates, American Airlines blames Boeing, and Christmas's top toy: Business news roundup

Plus, two FTX executives have their sentences shortened

Image for article titled Egg recall escalates, American Airlines blames Boeing, and Christmas&#39;s top toy: Business news roundup
Image: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images), vladans (Getty Images), Oleh_Slobodeniuk (Getty Images), Photo: Travis Dove/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Kyodo (AP), Kinga Krzeminska (Getty Images), Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Getty Images)
FDA elevates Costco’s quarter-million egg recall to its highest risk level

Customers visit a Costco Wholesale store on December 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Image: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new warning about thousands of recalled eggs sold at Costco (COST) stores due to potential contamination with salmonella, a bacterium that can cause serious infections. The recall has been elevated to the FDA’s highest risk level.

American Airlines is cutting international flights next year — and blaming Boeing

Boeing 787 Dreamliners under construction
Photo: Travis Dove/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

American Airlines (AAL) will be doing a little less international travel next year, apparently because it won’t have the planes it needs to do so. The airline said it will be putting off a number of new routes thanks to Boeing (BA) fulfilling jetliner orders more slowly than expected, travel industry news site The Points Guy first reported.

AI needs supercomputing. Check out the 10 most powerful supercomputers in the world

rows of servers with a blue photo on the end with a snowy mountain
Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer at the RIKEN Center for Computational Science in Kobe, Japan on March 9, 2021.
Photo: Kyodo (AP)

The current artificial intelligence boom would not be possible without the fastest computers in the world — supercomputers.

Supercomputing, a type of high-performance computing, involves extremely fast computers that use multiple central processing units, or CPUs, grouped into compute nodes. These nodes are made up of a processor or group of processors and memory, and can communicate to solve problems. Supercomputers can consist of tens of thousands of nodes, which also interconnect with I/O systems such as data storage and networking.

8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays

8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays

Image for article titled Egg recall escalates, American Airlines blames Boeing, and Christmas&#39;s top toy: Business news roundup
Photo: Kinga Krzeminska (Getty Images)

There is a lot to watch for on the roads this holiday season, whether it’s icy conditions, increased traffic, or drivers under the influence.

TopDog Law Personal Injury Lawyers pulled data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see which states have the most dangerous roads during the holiday season. It looked at fatal crash data from the past five Decembers to determine the results.

These 2 FTX executives could see early release

These 2 FTX executives could see early release

Caroline Ellison, former chief executive officer of Alameda Research LLC, leaving court on October 12, 2023.
Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Two FTX executives convicted for their roles in the massive cryptocurrency scandal that began with their company’s implosion are slated to be let out of jail ahead of schedule.

A pet food recall over bird flu is linked to a cat’s death

A pet food recall over bird flu is linked to a cat’s death

Cat sitting next to a food bowl, placed on the floor next to the living room window, and eating.
Image: vladans (Getty Images)

A pet food company has issued a recall following the death of a cat in Oregon from the bird flu, according to state officials.

Oregon-based Northwest Naturals issued a voluntary recall on Dec. 24 of a batch of cat food after it tested positive for a H5N1 strain of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus.

Bank of America was slapped with a consent order over anti-money laundering weaknesses

Bank of America was slapped with a consent order over anti-money laundering weaknesses

Image for article titled Egg recall escalates, American Airlines blames Boeing, and Christmas&#39;s top toy: Business news roundup
Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Bank of America (BAC) agreed to a consent order with the Officer of the Comptroller of the Currency Monday to correct deficiencies within its anti-money laundering practices.

The top toy this Christmas? These contenders are leading the pack

The top toy this Christmas? These contenders are leading the pack

A boy standing near Christmas tree in Rothenburg in winter.
Image: Oleh_Slobodeniuk (Getty Images)

High tech has officially arrived in Toyland – and with it the end of physical toys dominating holiday wish lists.

Toys are big business, with approximately 3 billion sold every year, generating around $41 billion in sales. With shopping going largely digital, it’s no surprise that many toys are following suit. As children’s play evolves, experts say that AI-powered toys are becoming increasingly popular, although beloved classics continue to hold strong.

How AI is redefining careers, according to a Deloitte executive

How AI is redefining careers, according to a Deloitte executive

How AI is redefining careers, according to Deloitte CTO Bill Briggs
Deloitte CTO Bill Briggs discusses the company’s investment in AI and the future of workforces globally

Tech trends point to AI no longer being optional for companies, exec says

Tech trends point to AI no longer being optional for companies, exec says

Tech trends point to AI no longer being optional for companies, exec says
Discover how AI is becoming an integral part of business growth and innovation with Deloitte CTO Bill Briggs

