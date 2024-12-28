Egg recall escalates, American Airlines blames Boeing, and Christmas's top toy: Business news roundup

The current artificial intelligence boom would not be possible without the fastest computers in the world — supercomputers.

Advertisement

Supercomputing, a type of high-performance computing, involves extremely fast computers that use multiple central processing units, or CPUs, grouped into compute nodes. These nodes are made up of a processor or group of processors and memory, and can communicate to solve problems. Supercomputers can consist of tens of thousands of nodes, which also interconnect with I/O systems such as data storage and networking.

Read More