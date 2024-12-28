Egg recall escalates, American Airlines blames Boeing, and Christmas's top toy: Business news roundup

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new warning about thousands of recalled eggs sold at Costco (COST) stores due to potential contamination with salmonella, a bacterium that can cause serious infections. The recall has been elevated to the FDA’s highest risk level.
American Airlines (AAL) will be doing a little less international travel next year, apparently because it won’t have the planes it needs to do so. The airline said it will be putting off a number of new routes thanks to Boeing (BA) fulfilling jetliner orders more slowly than expected, travel industry news site The Points Guy first reported.
The current artificial intelligence boom would not be possible without the fastest computers in the world — supercomputers.
Supercomputing, a type of high-performance computing, involves extremely fast computers that use multiple central processing units, or CPUs, grouped into compute nodes. These nodes are made up of a processor or group of processors and memory, and can communicate to solve problems. Supercomputers can consist of tens of thousands of nodes, which also interconnect with I/O systems such as data storage and networking.
There is a lot to watch for on the roads this holiday season, whether it’s icy conditions, increased traffic, or drivers under the influence.
TopDog Law Personal Injury Lawyers pulled data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see which states have the most dangerous roads during the holiday season. It looked at fatal crash data from the past five Decembers to determine the results.
Two FTX executives convicted for their roles in the massive cryptocurrency scandal that began with their company’s implosion are slated to be let out of jail ahead of schedule.
A pet food company has issued a recall following the death of a cat in Oregon from the bird flu, according to state officials.
Oregon-based Northwest Naturals issued a voluntary recall on Dec. 24 of a batch of cat food after it tested positive for a H5N1 strain of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus.
High tech has officially arrived in Toyland – and with it the end of physical toys dominating holiday wish lists.
Toys are big business, with approximately 3 billion sold every year, generating around $41 billion in sales. With shopping going largely digital, it’s no surprise that many toys are following suit. As children’s play evolves, experts say that AI-powered toys are becoming increasingly popular, although beloved classics continue to hold strong.
Deloitte CTO Bill Briggs discusses the company’s investment in AI and the future of workforces globally
Discover how AI is becoming an integral part of business growth and innovation with Deloitte CTO Bill Briggs