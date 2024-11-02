Election betting, tech stocks sink, and Bitcoin under Trump: Markets news roundup

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) fell an additional 15% on Thursday, trading at $28 per share, following the resignation of auditor Ernst & Young. Although the server company joined the S&P 500 in March 2024, this year hasn’t been smooth, and now it faces potential delisting from the Nasdaq. After receiving a non-compliance letter in September, Super Micro has until November 16 to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance, or it could face delisting for the second time in five years.

