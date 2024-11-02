What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Election betting, tech stocks sink, and Bitcoin under Trump: Markets news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Money & Markets

Election betting, tech stocks sink, and Bitcoin under Trump: Markets news roundup

Plus, Elon Musk says Trump’s economic plans will cause "temporary hardship" and tank the stock market

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Election betting, tech stocks sink, and Bitcoin under Trump: Markets news roundup
Image: Polymarket, Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Illustration: franckreporter (Getty Images), Anadolu (Getty Images), SOPA Images (Getty Images), SOPA Images (Getty Images), SOPA Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Election betting site Polymarket has been giving Trump good odds. But it also might have a big fraud problem

Election betting site Polymarket has been giving Trump good odds. But it also might have a big fraud problem

Image for article titled Election betting, tech stocks sink, and Bitcoin under Trump: Markets news roundup
Image: Polymarket

More than a billion dollars has been bet on the presidential election on the website Polymarket. But new research says the site is flooded with what’s known as “wash trading,” and that’s making the platform seem more popular than it is.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

The Dow falls 250 points and the Nasdaq sinks 420 as Microsoft and Meta lead a tech stock selloff

The Dow falls 250 points and the Nasdaq sinks 420 as Microsoft and Meta lead a tech stock selloff

Image for article titled Election betting, tech stocks sink, and Bitcoin under Trump: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points Thursday mid-morning, alongside sharp Nasdaq and S&P 500 declines, following earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META), as both tech giants grapple with challenges in meeting the surging demand for AI. Meta stock fell about 3% in Thursday trading, while Microsoft stock dropped more than 5%.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

What will happen to Bitcoin if Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win the election? Here’s what to know

What will happen to Bitcoin if Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win the election? Here’s what to know

Image for article titled Election betting, tech stocks sink, and Bitcoin under Trump: Markets news roundup
Illustration: franckreporter (Getty Images)

Bitcoin is holding strong at $73,000, poised for a potential new all-time high just a week before the U.S. elections — an event that many traders anticipate will boost market optimism, irrespective of the outcome.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Nvidia and other AI stocks are getting dragged down by Microsoft and Meta

Nvidia and other AI stocks are getting dragged down by Microsoft and Meta

Image for article titled Election betting, tech stocks sink, and Bitcoin under Trump: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Anadolu (Getty Images)

Despite posting robust quarterly profits, Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) shares slumped Thursday as both tech giants signaled substantial future AI spending requirements and slower growth prospects. The companies that have emerged as leaders in the AI sector saw their stocks decline despite heavy investments in generative AI that had previously fueled investor optimism.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Trump Media stock and Bitcoin are signaling a Donald Trump election win, strategist says

Trump Media stock and Bitcoin are signaling a Donald Trump election win, strategist says

Bitcoin's rise is predicting a Donald Trump election victory, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Eric Beiley, executive managing director of The Beiley Group at Steward Partners, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series. - Andy Mills Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Elon Musk says Trump’s economic plans will cause ‘temporary hardship’ and tank the stock market

Elon Musk says Trump’s economic plans will cause ‘temporary hardship’ and tank the stock market

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Elon Musk is the richest person on the planet right now. That’s probably part of why he’s fine with former President Donald Trump’s economic plans causing, in his words, “temporary hardship” in the pursuit of a healthier economy years down the road.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

AI darling Super Micro Computer could get booted off the Nasdaq as the stock plunges another 15%

AI darling Super Micro Computer could get booted off the Nasdaq as the stock plunges another 15%

Image for article titled Election betting, tech stocks sink, and Bitcoin under Trump: Markets news roundup
Illustration: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) fell an additional 15% on Thursday, trading at $28 per share, following the resignation of auditor Ernst & Young. Although the server company joined the S&P 500 in March 2024, this year hasn’t been smooth, and now it faces potential delisting from the Nasdaq. After receiving a non-compliance letter in September, Super Micro has until November 16 to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance, or it could face delisting for the second time in five years.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Super Micro Computer stock plunges 30% as auditor Ernst & Young quits

Super Micro Computer stock plunges 30% as auditor Ernst & Young quits

Image for article titled Election betting, tech stocks sink, and Bitcoin under Trump: Markets news roundup
Illustration: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock dropped 32% in the Wednesday morning trading, after the server company announced that its auditor, Ernst & Young, had resigned. The departure follows months of disagreement over Super Micro Computer’s governance practices and board independence.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Bitcoin’s rise is predicting a Donald Trump election victory, strategist says

Bitcoin’s rise is predicting a Donald Trump election victory, strategist says

Bitcoin's rise is predicting a Donald Trump election victory, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Eric Beiley, executive managing director of The Beiley Group at Steward Partners, breaks down the upcoming Mag 7 earnings and the election

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Robinhood just got on the election betting bandwagon

Robinhood just got on the election betting bandwagon

Image for article titled Election betting, tech stocks sink, and Bitcoin under Trump: Markets news roundup
Illustration: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

You can now trade a Kamala Harris or Donald Trump contract on the trading platform Robinhood (HOOD). With just a week remaining before the election, this program, which launched on Monday, enables users to bet on which candidate they believe will win, adding a new way to engage with the political process through the platform.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12