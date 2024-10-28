Robinhood just got on the election betting bandwagon

In This Story HOOD +2.95%

You can now trade a Kamala Harris or Donald Trump contract on the trading platform Robinhood (HOOD+2.95% ). With just a week remaining before the election, this program, which launched on Monday, enables users to bet on which candidate they believe will win, adding a new way to engage with the political process through the platform.

Robinhood’s decision to launch this feature follows a recent legal development involving Kalshi, another trading platform, that won a crucial ruling against the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which had attempted to halt trading on election outcome contracts. This legal victory paved the way for Robinhood to introduce its own election-focused trading option, reflecting a growing trend of financial platforms entering the realm of political event-based markets.

To trade these election outcome contracts, users must be U.S. citizens and obtain approval on the Robinhood platform. Once approved, they can place trades based on their predictions for the 2024 presidential election, choosing between two available contracts — one for Kamala Harris and one for Donald Trump.

The trading is facilitated through Robinhood’s Derivatives unit in partnership with ForecastEx, offering a unique opportunity for users to engage with the election through financial speculation. This move marks Robinhood’s expansion into event-driven markets, allowing users to bet on political outcomes alongside traditional investments.

“We believe event contracts give people a tool to engage in real-time decision-making, unlocking a new asset class that democratizes access to events as they unfold,” Robinhood said in a statement.

On the betting platform Polymarket, users are placing bets on Donald Trump as the likely winner of the presidential election, while Kamala Harris is leading as the predicted popular vote winner. While the odds on gambling platforms do not always reflect trends, they provide insight into how some investors position their bets on the candidates, showcasing sentiment and speculation in the lead-up to the election.