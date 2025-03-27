Eli Lilly's online health platform just expanded beyond weight loss to tackle Alzheimer’s

In This Story LLY -1.21%

Just about a year after launching a direct-to-consumer online platform to sell treatments for diabetes and obesity, Eli Lilly (LLY-1.21% ) is now expanding the program to offer resources for Alzheimer’s disease.

“We know that early diagnosis and care can make a big difference for people living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said David Hyman, Eli Lilly’s chief medical officer, in a press release. “By expanding this platform, we hope to help patients identify and access additional independent specialty care capacity, which can coordinate with a patient’s existing care team.”

The company says the goal is to reduce the long wait times many patients face in getting an appointment with specialists.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disorder caused by nerve cell damage, leading to memory loss, difficulty with daily activities, and, eventually, the inability to communicate or respond to the environment. An estimated 6.9 million Americans 65 and older were living with the disease in 2024, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Unlike other conditions covered by LillyDirect, the Alzheimer’s resources won’t include mail-order pharmacy services for Lilly’s medications. Instead, the platform will focus on education and helping patients connect with independent healthcare providers.

The platform will offer connections to both in-person and telehealth specialists via Healthgrades, an independent doctor locator tool, and Synapticure, a telehealth provider specializing in neurodegenerative care.

The news also comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Eli Lilly’s once-monthly Alzheimer’s treatment, Kisunla, last summer. In a late-stage clinical trial, patients with mild symptoms saw the most benefit, with a 35% slower decline in memory, thinking, and daily activities compared to patients on a placebo.