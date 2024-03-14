Amazon is now selling Zepbound. Here are other major weight loss drugs available online

U.S. pharma giant Eli Lilly announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Amazon to deliver its weight loss drug Zepbound straight to users’ doors.



The partnership is part of Eli Lilly’s effort to address a shortage of a new class of weight loss drugs known as glucagon-like peptide 1s (GLP-1s). This is the same class of drugs the diabetes medication Ozempic belongs to. In addition to the shortage, compounded — altered or mixed — versions of these drugs have also started to pop up online.

“Many patients report driving to five, six, seven pharmacies to find the medicine they need,” Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks told investors during an earnings call in February after the company launched its direct-to-consumer service LillyDriect. He added, the new service “simplifies the process.”

Eli Lilly rival Novo Nordisk, maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, has also faced difficulty meeting demand. Since May 2023, Novo Nordisk has been limiting starter doses of Wegovy to ensure there is enough supply for patients already on the drug.

Ricks also acknowledged growing concerns about compounded versions of these weight loss drugs. He told investors in February that LillyDirect gives patients, “confidence in the supply.”

In January, the FDA said it has received adverse event reports from patients using these compounded versions.

Here is round up off all the GLP-1 medications that are currently approved by the FDA for weight loss and where they’re available online. It is important to note that buying these medications online still requires a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Wegovy

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy was approved for weight loss by the FDA in 2021. A clinical trial of the weekly injection found that it helped users lose about 15% of their body weight over 68 weeks. It has list price of $1,349 for a one-month supply, however, most people don’t pay this full price due to manufacturer discounts and rebates.

Wegovy, like Zepbound, is available on Amazon and other online pharmacies like Ro.

Saxenda

Saxenda, also from Novo Nordisk, received FDA approval for weight management in 2014. In 2020, it was also approved for patients 12 to 17 years old. A clinical trial of the daily injections found that 56% of users lost significant weight in one year. Its also has a list price of $1,349.

Saxenda is also available on Amazon and on Ro.

Zepbound

Eli Lilly’s Zepbound is the GLP-1 medication most recently approved by the FDA — at the end of 2023. Users of Zepbound lost an average of 26% of their weight over 88 weeks, according to a trial. A month supply of the weekly injections carries a list price of $1,060.

In addition to Amazon, Zepbound is available on Ro.