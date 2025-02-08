Elon Musk's DOGE fans, Target's DEI lawsuit, and Trump's new trade war: Business news roundup

McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Shamrock Shake on Feb. 10, with a nostalgic twist.
The fast food chain is reintroducing Uncle O’Grimacey, the character first created in 1975 to promote the seasonal shake. After decades in the background, he’s “packed his bags” to reunite with his nephew Grimace to celebrate the return of the popular treat.
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) came into existence with the pledge to slash red tape and dismantle the federal bureaucracy. Although it certainly hasn’t been free of controversy, there’s one group of people that have stars in their eyes: defense industry CEOs.
Shareholders sued Target (TGT) in a proposed class action suit on Friday for allegedly defrauding investors by failing to disclose the risks of its diversity initiatives.
Starbucks is rolling out more changes under new CEO Brian Niccol, and the latest shift focuses on mobile orders.
The coffee giant has implemented a limit of 12 items per order for those using the Starbucks (SBUX) app. The move aims to reduce wait times and ease pressure on baristas, a key part of Niccol’s strategy to get the company back to its roots. Additionally, Starbucks plans to make a Super Bowl appearance with commercials and a free coffee promotion to “reintroduce” the brand to customers. -
6 / 12
Trump’s new tariffs are throwing a wrench in Temu and Shein’s rapid rise — opening the door for Amazon
President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, set to take effect on Tuesday, Feb. 4, are throwing a wrench into the rapid rise of e-commerce giants like Temu (PDD) and Shein, while potentially giving Amazon (AMZN) a chance to reclaim its edge.
Dollar General (DG) is preparing employees for the increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, activity authorized by President Donald Trump.
8 / 12
The post office will now accept packages from China, reversing a move that threatened Amazon and Temu
The United States Postal Service early on Wednesday said it would resume accepting packages from China and Hong Kong, reversing a brief hours-long freeze.
China on Tuesday fired back at the U.S. over President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, pledging to impose its own taxes on imports beginning next week.
“The U.S.’s unilateral imposition of tariffs seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO),” China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. “It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems, but also undermines the normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the U.S.”
Despite the possibility of tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, the burrito chain believes it will not face a major cost increase
China’s first major response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs wasn’t like the U.S.’s approach, which tackled all Chinese imports. Instead, Beijing singled out a handful of big areas — and major companies — to pile on the pressure.