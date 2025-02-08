Elon Musk's DOGE fans, Target's DEI lawsuit, and Trump's new trade war: Business news roundup

Starbucks is rolling out more changes under new CEO Brian Niccol, and the latest shift focuses on mobile orders.

The coffee giant has implemented a limit of 12 items per order for those using the Starbucks (SBUX) app. The move aims to reduce wait times and ease pressure on baristas, a key part of Niccol’s strategy to get the company back to its roots. Additionally, Starbucks plans to make a Super Bowl appearance with commercials and a free coffee promotion to “reintroduce” the brand to customers. -

