Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Elon Musk's DOGE fans, Target's DEI lawsuit, and Trump's new trade war: Business news roundup

Business News

Elon Musk's DOGE fans, Target's DEI lawsuit, and Trump's new trade war: Business news roundup

Plus, McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake — with a twist

Image for article titled Elon Musk's DOGE fans, Target's DEI lawsuit, and Trump's new trade war: Business news roundup
Image: Luis Boza/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Christopher Furlong (Getty Images), Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), urand T/Alpaca/Andia/Universal Images Group (Getty Images), Photo: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Ji Haixin/VCG (Getty Images), li xin/AFP (Getty Images)
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake — with a twist

McDonald’s is bringing back the Shamrock Shake — with a twist

A McDonald’s in Lisbon, Portugal.
A McDonald’s in Lisbon, Portugal.
Image: Luis Boza/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Shamrock Shake on Feb. 10, with a nostalgic twist.

The fast food chain is reintroducing Uncle O’Grimacey, the character first created in 1975 to promote the seasonal shake. After decades in the background, he’s “packed his bags” to reunite with his nephew Grimace to celebrate the return of the popular treat.

Elon Musk’s DOGE has a new No. 1 fan

Elon Musk’s DOGE has a new No. 1 fan

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Image: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) came into existence with the pledge to slash red tape and dismantle the federal bureaucracy. Although it certainly hasn’t been free of controversy, there’s one group of people that have stars in their eyes: defense industry CEOs.

Target is being sued for defrauding shareholders about DEI

Target is being sued for defrauding shareholders about DEI

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE fans, Target&#39;s DEI lawsuit, and Trump&#39;s new trade war: Business news roundup
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)

Shareholders sued Target (TGT) in a proposed class action suit on Friday for allegedly defrauding investors by failing to disclose the risks of its diversity initiatives.

The Starbucks big fix continues with mobile order limits

The Starbucks big fix continues with mobile order limits

A Starbucks at the Florida Fort Lauderdale Airport terminal.
A Starbucks at the Florida Fort Lauderdale Airport terminal.
Image: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images (Getty Images)

Starbucks is rolling out more changes under new CEO Brian Niccol, and the latest shift focuses on mobile orders.

The coffee giant has implemented a limit of 12 items per order for those using the Starbucks (SBUX) app. The move aims to reduce wait times and ease pressure on baristas, a key part of Niccol's strategy to get the company back to its roots. Additionally, Starbucks plans to make a Super Bowl appearance with commercials and a free coffee promotion to "reintroduce" the brand to customers.

Trump’s new tariffs are throwing a wrench in Temu and Shein’s rapid rise — opening the door for Amazon

Trump’s new tariffs are throwing a wrench in Temu and Shein’s rapid rise — opening the door for Amazon

U.S. President Donald Trump on January 27, 2025 in Doral, Florida.
U.S. President Donald Trump on January 27, 2025 in Doral, Florida.
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, set to take effect on Tuesday, Feb. 4, are throwing a wrench into the rapid rise of e-commerce giants like Temu (PDD) and Shein, while potentially giving Amazon (AMZN) a chance to reclaim its edge.

Dollar General tells employees to cooperate with Trump’s immigration crackdown

Dollar General tells employees to cooperate with Trump’s immigration crackdown

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE fans, Target&#39;s DEI lawsuit, and Trump&#39;s new trade war: Business news roundup
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Dollar General (DG) is preparing employees for the increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, activity authorized by President Donald Trump.

The post office will now accept packages from China, reversing a move that threatened Amazon and Temu

The post office will now accept packages from China, reversing a move that threatened Amazon and Temu

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE fans, Target&#39;s DEI lawsuit, and Trump&#39;s new trade war: Business news roundup
Image: urand T/Alpaca/Andia/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The United States Postal Service early on Wednesday said it would resume accepting packages from China and Hong Kong, reversing a brief hours-long freeze.

China returns fire in Trump’s trade war with new tariffs and a Google probe

China returns fire in Trump’s trade war with new tariffs and a Google probe

Beijing on Tuesday said it would slap U.S. imports with new tariffs in response to President Donald Trump’s own tariffs on Chinese imports.
Beijing on Tuesday said it would slap U.S. imports with new tariffs in response to President Donald Trump’s own tariffs on Chinese imports.
Photo: Ji Haixin/VCG (Getty Images)

China on Tuesday fired back at the U.S. over President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, pledging to impose its own taxes on imports beginning next week.

“The U.S.’s unilateral imposition of tariffs seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO),” China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. “It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems, but also undermines the normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the U.S.”

Chipotle downplays the effect of President Trump’s tariffs

Chipotle downplays the effect of President Trump’s tariffs

Chipotle downplays the effect of President Trump's tariffs
Despite the possibility of tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, the burrito chain believes it will not face a major cost increase

Google, Calvin Klein, and Illumina are the first casualties of Trump’s trade war

Google, Calvin Klein, and Illumina are the first casualties of Trump’s trade war

Chinese regulators opened an investigation into Google soon after President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on goods from China became active.
Chinese regulators opened an investigation into Google soon after President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on goods from China became active.
Photo: li xin/AFP (Getty Images)

China’s first major response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs wasn’t like the U.S.’s approach, which tackled all Chinese imports. Instead, Beijing singled out a handful of big areas — and major companies — to pile on the pressure.

Read More

