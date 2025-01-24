Target is putting DEI on the chopping block

Target (TGT+0.34% ) announced Friday it will scale back several of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The company will end its three-year DEI goals and stop reporting to external groups such as the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. Target will also discontinue a program aimed at increasing its share of products from Black or minority-owned businesses, according to memo sent to employees and shared with Quartz in an email.

Kiera Fernandez, Target’s chief community impact and equity officer, stated that the decision was driven by a need to adapt to an “evolving external landscape.” She added that the move was based on “data, insights, and listening.”

Additionally, Target is changing the name of its “Supplier Diversity” team to “Supplier Engagement.” The team’s focus will now include a wider variety of suppliers, with more emphasis on small businesses rather than diversity, per the memo.

Target isn’t alone in scaling back its DEI efforts. Companies including Walmart (WMT+0.85% ), McDonald’s, Meta (META+1.48% ), and Google (GOOGL+1.00% ), have also reduced or ended their diversity programs. Some faced pressure from conservative groups, while others cited the Supreme Court’s June 2023 ruling that limits the use of race in admissions and hiring. In Target’s case, the retailer seems to be alluding to the Trump Administration’s anti-DEI directives when it says it’s focused on “staying in step with the evolving external landscape.”

Unlike these companies, Costco (COST-0.52% ) has kept its DEI programs in place. The retailer’s shareholders recently voted against a review of its DEI practices, signaling continued support for corporate diversity and inclusion efforts.



Target’s decision, meanwhile, follows backlash over its Pride month displays. The retailer sold LGBTQ+ themed products, which led to some protests and calls for boycotts from conservative groups. Some reports even showed a drop in sales during that period. Target later decided to sell some Pride-theme items anyways, though mainly online.

The company’s DEI efforts were strengthened after the 2020 murder of George Floyd, which took place near Target’s Minneapolis headquarters. CEO Brian Cornell said that the tragedy hit home and pushed the company to action.