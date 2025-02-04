McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake — with a twist

McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Shamrock Shake on Feb. 10, with a nostalgic twist.

The fast food chain is reintroducing Uncle O’Grimacey, the character first created in 1975 to promote the seasonal shake. After decades in the background, he’s “packed his bags” to reunite with his nephew Grimace to celebrate the return of the popular treat.

Michael Gonda, McDonald’s chief impact officer, explained that this year, the company is bringing back its original fundraiser with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). For every Shamrock Shakes sold at participating locations, McDonald’s will donate 25 cents to RMHC. The goal is to raise $5 million to support families with seriously ill children staying at RMHC facilities.

The Shamrock Shake has been part of McDonald’s menu for over five decades, and typically makes its return leading up to St. Patrick’s Day. The return of Uncle O’Grimacey is part of McDonald’s strategy to tape into nostalgia. Chains like Taco Bell (YUM-0.23% ) have also taken a similar approach, bringing back classics that were once popular menu items.

The promotion also fits with McDonald’s ongoing use of classic characters. Grimace has seen a resurgence in popularity after his viral birthday meal campaign, while Hamburglar’s tour across the U.S. to promote the chain’s revamped burgers has also drawn attention.

The timing of the Shamrock Shake promotion is critical, as McDonald’s continues to recover from the aftermath of an E. Coli outbreak linked to its Quarter Pounders last October. Although the promotion may not impact earnings in the near term, McDonald’s is hoping that nostalgia and its charitable tie-in will help drive traffic and boost sales. In August 2024, its collector’s cup meals proved so successful they started selling for up to $100 a cup on third-party websites like eBay (EBAY0.00% ) .

Along with the Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s is still offering other value promotions like the $5 meal deal and its McValue menu as it aims to attract budget-conscious consumers. In November 2024, it said it was bringing back its cult classic McRib for a limited time.

The company is set to report earnings on Feb. 10 before the bell, coinciding with the Shamrock Shake launch. While the promotion won’t directly affect those results, it could provide momentum McDonald’s needs to stay competitive in the crowded fast food market.