Weekend Business News Roundup August 03, 2024

McDonald’s is hoping it can get diners back with a new big burger it has dubbed the “Big Arch.”
The “Big Arch” includes two beef patties, layered melted cheese, “crispy” toppings, and a slab of McDonald’s tangy sauce, the chain’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors during an earnings call on Monday. - Francisco Velasquez Read More
Spirit Airlines is making a huge change as it fights for its corporate survival. The company announced Tuesday that it is introducing a new series of flight classes — including something like a regular airline ticket — in a move that breaks from its traditional bare-bones offerings. - Melvin Backman Read More
The airport and airline ratings service Skytrax has released its latest ranking of the world’s best airlines. Based on customer surveys conducted in six languages, the roundup judges carriers in a broad array of categories that includes “cabin presence through flight,” “boarding efficiency,” and “cabin comfort & amenities.” The list has almost all the same names as last year’s, with the exception of Korean Air, which fell out of the top 10 and was replaced by a new entrant. However, none of the airlines are in the same places they were last year. - Melvin Backman Read More
5 / 12
A billionaire called for Harris to fire the FTC's chair. His company is reportedly being investigated by the FTC
A major Democratic donor last week called the Federal Trade Commission’s chair a “dope” and called for her firing. It turns out one of his companies is being investigated by the FTC. - William Gavin Read More
A new name is swirling around as a possible CEO for Boeing. The aerospace industry publication The Air Current reported Sunday that former Rockwell Collins CEO Kelly Ortberg is being considered as a replacement for outgoing Boeing head Dave Calhoun. - Melvin Backman Read More
Cargo ships are pretty enormous, so you’d have thought that they’d be easy things to miss when you’re sailing the seven seas. That didn’t stop the captain of one massive ship from clipping another huge vessel at anchor, however, as this dramatic footage shows. - Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik Read More
McDonald’s is having a tough time in the inflation in economy.
The fast food chain reported weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings on Monday that highlighted price conscious consumers are still holding off on buying items from the burger giant. But even so, shares of McDonald’s slightly popped in early hours, trading at $252. - Francisco Velasquez Read More
California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is taking a new step to prevent fraud — simply uploading 42 million car titles to the blockchain.
The DMV partnered with tech company Oxhead Alpha to put the titles on Ava Labs’s Avalanche blockchain, which the collaborators say will allow more than 39 million Californians to claim and access their vehicle titles through a mobile app, a first in the U.S. It’s expected to be available in early 2025. - William Gavin Read More
The medication, tirzepatide, is sold by the company in the United States as Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss
Oreos and Chips Ahoy are getting too expensive for shoppers and it’s hurting sales at Mondelez International