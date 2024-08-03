Tariffs, interest rates, and market volatility: What they mean for your investments in 2025, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Weekend Business News Roundup August 03, 2024

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Weekend Business News Roundup August 03, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in business news

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Weekend Business News Roundup August 03, 2024
Image: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images), Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Richard Baker/In Pictures (Getty Images), Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Mario Tama (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

McDonald's is going bigger than a Big Mac

McDonald's is going bigger than a Big Mac

A McDonald’s on Amsterdam Avenue in New York City.
A McDonald’s on Amsterdam Avenue in New York City.
Image: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is hoping it can get diners back with a new big burger it has dubbed the “Big Arch.”

Advertisement

The “Big Arch” includes two beef patties, layered melted cheese, “crispy” toppings, and a slab of McDonald’s tangy sauce, the chain’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors during an earnings call on Monday. - Francisco Velasquez Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Spirit Airlines has decided it would rather be normal than bankrupt

Spirit Airlines has decided it would rather be normal than bankrupt

Spirit Airlines baggage tags
Spirit Airlines baggage tags
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Spirit Airlines is making a huge change as it fights for its corporate survival. The company announced Tuesday that it is introducing a new series of flight classes — including something like a regular airline ticket — in a move that breaks from its traditional bare-bones offerings. - Melvin Backman Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

These are the 10 best airlines in the world this year

These are the 10 best airlines in the world this year

A jet engine
A jet engine
Photo: Richard Baker/In Pictures (Getty Images)

The airport and airline ratings service Skytrax has released its latest ranking of the world’s best airlines. Based on customer surveys conducted in six languages, the roundup judges carriers in a broad array of categories that includes “cabin presence through flight,” “boarding efficiency,” and “cabin comfort & amenities.” The list has almost all the same names as last year’s, with the exception of Korean Air, which fell out of the top 10 and was replaced by a new entrant. However, none of the airlines are in the same places they were last year. - Melvin Backman Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

A billionaire called for Harris to fire the FTC's chair. His company is reportedly being investigated by the FTC

A billionaire called for Harris to fire the FTC's chair. His company is reportedly being investigated by the FTC

Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC, at the Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2024 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC, at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2024 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

A major Democratic donor last week called the Federal Trade Commission’s chair a “dope” and called for her firing. It turns out one of his companies is being investigated by the FTC. - William Gavin Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

The Boeing CEO search just roped in a big aerospace name

The Boeing CEO search just roped in a big aerospace name

A Boeing sign
A Boeing sign
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

A new name is swirling around as a possible CEO for Boeing. The aerospace industry publication The Air Current reported Sunday that former Rockwell Collins CEO Kelly Ortberg is being considered as a replacement for outgoing Boeing head Dave Calhoun. - Melvin Backman Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

A dramatic crash between two massive cargo ships was caught on video

A dramatic crash between two massive cargo ships was caught on video

Safety First.
Gif: Reddit (Other)

Cargo ships are pretty enormous, so you’d have thought that they’d be easy things to miss when you’re sailing the seven seas. That didn’t stop the captain of one massive ship from clipping another huge vessel at anchor, however, as this dramatic footage shows. - Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

McDonald's misses the mark as inflation weary consumers stay away

McDonald's misses the mark as inflation weary consumers stay away

A McDonald’s in Shanghai, China.
A McDonald’s in Shanghai, China.
Image: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is having a tough time in the inflation in economy.

The fast food chain reported weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings on Monday that highlighted price conscious consumers are still holding off on buying items from the burger giant. But even so, shares of McDonald’s slightly popped in early hours, trading at $252.  - Francisco Velasquez Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

California's DMV is using the blockchain to prevent fraud

California's DMV is using the blockchain to prevent fraud

An aerial view of vehicles driving near downtown during the afternoon commute on April 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
An aerial view of vehicles driving near downtown during the afternoon commute on April 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is taking a new step to prevent fraud — simply uploading 42 million car titles to the blockchain.

Advertisement

The DMV partnered with tech company Oxhead Alpha to put the titles on Ava Labs’s Avalanche blockchain, which the collaborators say will allow more than 39 million Californians to claim and access their vehicle titles through a mobile app, a first in the U.S. It’s expected to be available in early 2025. - William Gavin Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Zepbound, the weight loss drug from Eli Lilly, found to help cut heart failure risks

Zepbound, the weight loss drug from Eli Lilly, found to help cut heart failure risks

Zepbound, the weight loss drug from Eli Lilly, found to help cut heart failure risks
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The medication, tirzepatide, is sold by the company in the United States as Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Oreo maker Mondelez International sales go stale

Oreo maker Mondelez International sales go stale

Oreo maker Mondelez International sales go stale
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Oreos and Chips Ahoy are getting too expensive for shoppers and it’s hurting sales at Mondelez International

Advertisement

12 / 12