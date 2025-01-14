McDonald's, Wendy's, and 4 more chains using AI to feed you faster

Big Food is entering the AI lane.

Chains have long turned to technology to streamline operations and cut costs. But AI isn’t just about preparing food faster – it’s about customer engagement, managing kitchens, and predicting demand. It’s seemingly becoming an essential part of doing business in today’s fast-food landscape.

Advertisement

AI-powered kiosks and voice-ordering systems allow brands to track customer preferences, suggest orders, and even adjust items in real-time. Some chains use these tools to meet growing demand from loyalty members, while others leverage AI to speed up drive-thrus and product production. Ultimately, the goal of AI is to boost efficiency, accuracy, and sales. Across the industry, companies say AI is freeing up staff to focus on customer service and improve the overall experience.

But there are potential downsides. Companies typically turn to automation while cutting jobs. Yet, some employers have stressed that AI won’t eliminate jobs, but rather shifts tasks, emphasizing how humans employees are still crucial. Not all chains have embraced AI at the same pace. While some are experimenting with AI for ads, others are using it to track ingredient usage and reduce waste.

In the rapidly changing fast-food sector, AI’s role is clear: It’s more than rapid meal making; It’s about creating a more efficient, personal, and profitable experience. AI’s rapid ascent isn’t slowing down. The extent of its adoption is likely to shape 2025's casual dining winners and losers.

Here are five leading fast-food chains using AI — plus, a look at one’s that’s still holding back. Let’s dig in.