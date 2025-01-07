Food

Disney and Starbucks just did a $50 collab. Here's what you get

The limited-edition items are Starbucks' latest attempt to overcome its sales slump

Francisco Velasquez
Starbucks is looking to reignite consumer interest by teaming up with Disney for a limited-edition Minnie Mouse-themed collection.

The 24-ounce stainless steel cold cup, priced at $45, features a satin red metallic base, white polka dots, and Minnie’s face. Alongside the cold cup, Starbucks is also offering a $50 Minnie Mouse Steel Travel Tumbler, which bears a striking resemblance to Stanley’s popular Quenchers.

This move comes as Starbucks grapples with slowing sales growth and rising competition. While the nostalgic tie-up with Disney might generate some buzz, it’s unlikely to address the underlying challenges the brand is facing.

Starbucks’ new CEO, Brian Niccol, has vowed to return the company to its roots by focusing on speed and simplicity. Niccol has committed to making coffee in under four minutes, paring down the menu to make ordering more efficient, and removing the upcharge for non-dairy milk alternatives. However, whether these steps can spur growth and weather the broader economic pressures – such as inflation and rising food prices — remains uncertain.

Starbucks’ Red Cup Day in November, during which the company handed out reusable red cups, saw a 42.4% increase in foot traffic compared to the previous months, according to analytics firm Placeri.ai. This success, along with recent menu additions like new espresso options and vegan-friendly falafel wraps, could help it compete in the ongoing “value wars.”

But in 2024, the Starbucks fell short of attracting consumers both in the U.S. and in China, its second-largest market. In December, the company announced it would triple its parental leave for baristas who work a least 20 hours per week. Meanwhile, in China, Starbucks hired its first-ever chief growth officer as it looks to collaborate with entertainment brands to attract customers that have flocked to chains like Luckin’ Coffee.

The Minnie Mouse collaboration could attract some traffic, but like McDonald’s “Collector’s Cup” promotion, which saw customers reselling the cups for up $100 on third-party websites like eBay, Starbucks’ boost might be short-lived. The company will need more than novelty items to truly address its current challenges.