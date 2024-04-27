Musk passes Zuckerberg, Trump gets more, Jamie Dimon's 'booming' economy: Leadership news roundup

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon is feeling good about the U.S. economy — for now. The economy is “unbelievable” and is “booming,” and has been since the pandemic, Dimon said in an interview at an event at the Economic Club of New York. With the unemployment rate below 4% since January 2022 and Americans much wealthier than they were just a few years ago thanks to pandemic-era savings, Dimon is somewhat optimistic that consumers will be resilient.

