What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Musk passes Zuckerberg, Trump gets more, Jamie Dimon's 'booming' economy: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

Plus, Americans 'just work harder' than Europeans, CEO of the world's largest wealth fund says

Plus, Americans ‘just work harder’ than Europeans, CEO of the world’s largest wealth fund says

Image for article titled Musk passes Zuckerberg, Trump gets more, Jamie Dimon&#39;s &#39;booming&#39; economy: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Eduardo Munoz (Reuters), Bloomberg/Contributor (Getty Images), Bloomberg/Contributor (Getty Images), Shannon Fagan (Getty Images), Drew Angerer (Getty Images), Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images), Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images), Getty Images North America (Getty Images)
Donald Trump just got more than $1 billion worth of Trump Media stock

Donald Trump
Photo: Eduardo Munoz (Reuters)

Former President Donald Trump pocketed more than $1 billion in paper wealth. Trump stood to earn 36 million earnout shares of Trump Media & Technology Group if its dollar volume-weighted average price (DVWAP) — the average share price for a period of time, weighted by volume of shares — is at least $12.50 for a minimum of 20 trading days within any 30 trading day period, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last week.

Americans ‘just work harder’ than Europeans, CEO of the world’s largest wealth fund says

Nicolai Tangen
Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management.
Photo: Bloomberg/Contributor (Getty Images)

European companies are falling behind their American counterparts in innovation and technology because of a “mindset issue,” says Nicolai Tangen, CEO of the $1.6 trillion Norges Bank Investment Management.

Jamie Dimon says consumers are in ‘good shape’ — even if a recession hits

Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at an event at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday.
Photo: Bloomberg/Contributor (Getty Images)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon is feeling good about the U.S. economy — for now. The economy is “unbelievable” and is “booming,” and has been since the pandemic, Dimon said in an interview at an event at the Economic Club of New York. With the unemployment rate below 4% since January 2022 and Americans much wealthier than they were just a few years ago thanks to pandemic-era savings, Dimon is somewhat optimistic that consumers will be resilient.

Businesses are betting on amenities to boost their return-to-office push

Office boardroom
Photo: Shannon Fagan (Getty Images)

To lure workers back to the office, companies are looking for buildings that feature attractive amenities and are located in vibrant, buzzy neighborhoods.

Jefferies’ CEO sold millions in stock to buy himself a yacht

Jefferies CEO Rich Handler joined the firm in 1990.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Investment bank Jefferies’ chief executive officer Rich Handler has sold off shares for the first time — to purchase a yacht, among other things, the firm said. “My sale of shares today was a gift to myself and my family, and I do not intend to sell any further shares,” Handler said.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek says layoffs were more disruptive than expected

Daniel Ek wearing a white t shirt and navy suit jacket speaking on stage
Daniel Ek, chief executive officer of Spotify, speaks during a product launch event at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York on August 9, 2018.
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Music streaming giant Spotify is feeling the effects of its largest-ever round of layoffs — ones it would rather skip. Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said its workforce reduction of 1,500 employees in December was one of the company’s major challenges in the first quarter during a call with investors after Spotify released its earnings report.

The FTC just banned noncompete agreements in a sweeping new rule

Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, has made some big moves since taking over the commission.
Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Non-compete clauses are a thing of the past thanks to a new ruling from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC issued a rule to ban non-compete clauses for employees, according to a release from the commission. It first proposed the rule to get rid of the practice last year.

Elon Musk is once again richer than Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk has a net worth of $184 billion.
Image: Getty Images North America (Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is once again wealthier than Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, thanks to Meta’s big market capitalization loss this week. The Facebook parent company lost $132.2 billion in market capitalization on Thursday, even after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The loss came as investors worried about the tech giant’s AI endeavors and subdued second-quarter outlook. During regular trading on Friday, Meta’s market cap slipped to $1.11 trillion.

