Three Cybertruck owners successfully drove from Florida to the Arctic Ocean

I’ll admit, I never expected to shout “woo hoo!” about something done by a Cybertruck, but the expedition from Southern Florida all the way up to the Arctic Ocean completed this week is an incredible feat, one the organizers should be proud of no matter what vehicle they took, but especially in an EV.

Things didn’t always go smoothly for the three Cybertruck owners who initially set off from Florida. As it turns out, the charging infrastructure is still pretty light north of the 49th parallel. Still, these guys managed to get their giant EVs all the way to the watery edge of the top of the world without bringing a generator or any other little cheats along the way, reports Futurism:

And no, as the team member who goes by the moniker Bearded Tesla reassured Futurism, the team didn’t even pack backup gas generators to cover the hundreds of miles through the extremely sparsely populated region.

In fact, throughout their journey the team donated Tesla Wall Connectors, which are Level 2 EV chargers designed for home use, to local businesses along the way. “We have worked with local businesses to strategically place level 2 chargers along the route so that all EVs can make this journey after us,” he told Futurism. “They stay there for future travelers. They will be on the Tesla map in the car when online.” “This is 100 percent electric, no generators of any kind,” he added. “We have a special mission, which is to electrify the Dempster.” The team is hoping to promote a “sustainable energy future” with their journey. And judging by the number of brand-new EV chargers adorning the walls of automotive shops across the Yukon and Northwest Territories, it was a big success. “This is a victory for ALL EVs today!” Bearded Tesla tweeted.﻿



That’s a pretty brilliant move, one that will hopefully bring renewed energy towards building out infrastructure for EVs in rural areas.

Ever want to do something so badly you can’t even get jealous of people who actually get to do it? You just feel an overwhelming sense of “hell yeah, brother.” That’s me and driving to the Arctic circle. It’s just a rad thing to do, and all the folks at Arctic Cybertrek should be sure proud.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.