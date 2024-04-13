Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Elon Musk's self-driving Tesla, a Cybertruck teardown, boosting phone batteries: The most popular tech stories

Tech & Innovation

Elon Musk's self-driving Tesla, a Cybertruck teardown, boosting phone batteries: The most popular tech stories

Plus, BMW succeeds where Tesla and others struggle, and 10 modern feats of automation that were just humans in disguise

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s self-driving Tesla, a Cybertruck teardown, boosting phone batteries: The most popular tech stories
Image: Tesla, Photo: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive (Getty Images), Getty Images, monticello (Shutterstock), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images), Drew Angerer (Getty Images)
Someone took apart a Tesla Cybertruck and found a big battery pack that looks only half full

Someone took apart a Tesla Cybertruck and found a big battery pack that looks only half full

Tesla Cybertruck
Image: Tesla

You never have to wait long for another story about the odd engineering choices of the Tesla Cybertruck. A new teardown videois going to show that even the angular truck’s massive battery pack seems half finished.

Scientists found a way to increase phone battery life by 50%

Scientists found a way to increase phone battery life by 50%

A small 5G tower in New York City.
A small 5G tower in New York City.
Photo: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Researchers out of the University of California San Diego say that building more, smaller 5G towers could increase everyone in an urban area’s battery life by roughly 50%. Rethinking how urban areas approach 5G coverage would improve the area’s carbon footprint and overall coverage, according to a new study first reported by New Scientist.

10 modern feats of automation that were just humans in disguise

10 modern feats of automation that were just humans in disguise

A young boy in England operating a thread-making machine in 1909.
A young boy in England operating a thread-making machine in 1909.
Photo: Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

Amazon’s grocery stores ditched its “Just Walk Out” technology, though it turned out the automated checkout system included 1,000 reviewers in India. However, this is hardly the only example of times when automation breakthroughs were truly powered by human workers in hiding — a phenomenon known as “The Mechanical Turk.”

BMW is succeeding with electric cars while rivals like Tesla struggle

BMW is succeeding with electric cars while rivals like Tesla struggle

Last quarter, BWM delivered its one-millionth electric vehicle since it launched the BMW i3 in 2013.
Last quarter, BWM delivered its one-millionth electric vehicle since it launched the BMW i3 in 2013.
Photo: Getty Images

BMW was one of the few companies selling electric vehicles to report a surge of growth in the first quarter of 2024, even as rivals like Tesla and Volkswagen struggled.

Thousands of LG Smart TVs have security bugs that could let hackers hijack them

Thousands of LG Smart TVs have security bugs that could let hackers hijack them

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s self-driving Tesla, a Cybertruck teardown, boosting phone batteries: The most popular tech stories
Photo: monticello (Shutterstock)

Recently discovered software vulnerabilities in tens of thousands of LG smart TVs could allow cybercriminals to hijack them. To make sure your TV isn’t one of the unlucky few that gets unscrupulously commandeered by a dark web cretin, make sure to update your device right now.

Elon Musk said a self-driving Tesla is coming this year. Not everyone is convinced

Elon Musk said a self-driving Tesla is coming this year. Not everyone is convinced

Will Tesla finally unveil a self-driving vehicle?
Will Tesla finally unveil a self-driving vehicle?

After swiftly denying a report that Tesla would be dropping plans for a $25,000 electric vehicle, CEO Elon Musk made his latest promise to investors and fans — a self-driving Tesla would be unveiled on August 8.

EV maker Lucid found a way to boost sales while Tesla and others struggled

EV maker Lucid found a way to boost sales while Tesla and others struggled

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s self-driving Tesla, a Cybertruck teardown, boosting phone batteries: The most popular tech stories
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

It’s a tough time to be an electric vehicle startup, with pioneers like Tesla struggling to maintain momentum and demand at established automakers not quite matching projections. For EV maker Lucid, the answer to avoiding those woes was simple: slash prices.

Get ready for Tesla’s massive Supercharger site

Get ready for Tesla’s massive Supercharger site

Tesla Superchargers
Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Once Ford announced it had reached a deal with Tesla to allow its electric vehicle owners to use Superchargers, it was only a matter of time before every other automaker did the same thing. Fast forward to today, and Tesla’s charging takeover is officially complete. With so many more drivers charging their EVs at Supercharger stations, though, there’s a pretty big risk that when you show up, you might have to wait a while. Unless, as CarBuzz reports, you happen to visit the massive 200-charger super site that Tesla’s building in Florida.

Electric cars are saving all Americans billions on their utility bills — not just EV drivers

Electric cars are saving all Americans billions on their utility bills — not just EV drivers

The vast majority of revenue generated by electric car charging comes from California.
The vast majority of revenue generated by electric car charging comes from California.
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Electric vehicle drivers have saved Americans billions of dollars on their electric bills — and that’s only the beginning, according to recent studies.

