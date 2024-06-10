DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash

A lot of donuts. And Disney passes. And other things

By
William Gavin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Elon Musk attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.
Elon Musk attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Money may not buy happiness, but it can buy a whole lot of other things. Few people know that better than Elon Musk. the world’s richest person. He may soon be able to buy a lot, lot more.

Advertisement

The entrepreneur currently leads six companies, including aerospace company SpaceX, brain-computer interface startup Neuralink, and electric vehicle maker Tesla. As of June 7, his net worth is floating around $210.6 billion, according to Forbes. But On Thursday, June 13, Thursday, Tesla shareholders will vote on whether or not to approve Musk’s 2018 compensation plan, struck down by a judge earlier this year. If investors re-approve the plan, it could pave the way for Musk to buy up to 304 million Tesla shares.

That plan is currently valued at $46 billion and is — by far — the largest executive compensation plan in U.S. corporate history, blowing everyone else out of the water. But that’s in terms of stock, which is cool and all, but you can’t just shop at Costco or Walmart with shares.

So let’s do a thought exercise — just for fun! Here are some things Elon Musk could buy with $46 billion in cold, hard cash (spoiler alert: It’s a lot).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Donuts

Donuts

Image for article titled What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash
Photo: Noman Akbar (Getty Images)

Elon Musk is many things. One of those things is a donut lover.

The Tesla CEO has gone on the record revealing that he eats a donut “every morning.” That’s a lot of donuts. But how many could he buy with $46 billion?

Advertisement

Well, it depends on where he’s getting them.

A chocolate glazed donut donut at a Krispy Kreme outlet in Austin, Texas, — near Tesla’s gigafactory — costs $2.29 before taxes. With $46 billion, that would come out to more than 20 billion donuts or, more specifically, 20,087,336,244 donuts.

At a Dunkin’ location in Brownsville, Texas, a donut costs $1.45 before taxes. If Musk hypothetically spent $46 billion on donuts from Dunkin, he’d have more than 31 billion donuts or, more specifically, 31,724,137,931 donuts. Somewhere, Ben Affleck is very jealous.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Elon Musk — No, not the man

Elon Musk — No, not the man

Image for article titled What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash
Photo: William Gavin

Everyone can be at least a little forgetful. And what better way to jog your memory than reading a 688-page book about yourself?

Advertisement

If Elon Musk wanted to buy a lot of copies of Elon Musk by biographer Walter Isaacson, he’d have...well, a lot of books on his hands. Or, to be a little more precise, at publisher Simon & Schuster’s preferred price of $35 a pop, more than 1 billion books (1,314,285,714).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Diablo IV (Ultimate Edition)

Diablo IV (Ultimate Edition)

Image for article titled What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash
Illustration: Blizzard Entertainment

Elon Musk really likes Diablo IV, the latest role-playing dungeon crawler video game in the series. He’s even streamed himself playing it several times. But if he, say, wanted to buy a new copy and start totally fresh, he could do that.

Advertisement

The “Ultimate Edition” of Diablo IV usually goes for $99.99 a pop, a solid $30 premium on the base version of the game. If he so chose, Musk could buy more than 460 million (460,046,004) copies of the game.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Not-A-Flamethrower

Not-A-Flamethrower

Image for article titled What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash
Photo: Robyn Beck/POOL (Reuters)

A couple of years back, Elon Musk’s The Boring Co. had an idea — let’s sell some flamethrowers. Between January 27, 2018, and February 1, 2018, the company sold 20,000 “Not-A-Flamethrower” models to customers. That earned The Boring Co. a cool $10 million in revenue in about 100 hours, The Verge reported.

Advertisement

But, say Musk wanted to do that again but distribute them for free because it sounds fun. In that case he could equip 92 million people with flamethrowers. That’s the equivalent of arming everyone in California and Texas and 79,000 people in Florida.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Annual passes to Disney World

Annual passes to Disney World

Image for article titled What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash
Photo: Arturo Holmes for DIsney Dreamers Academy (Getty Images)

Almost everyone likes Disney World, especially if they’re a parent, even if they have a less-than-stellar relationship with Disney CEO Bob Iger. Elon Musk has a lot of kids, but let’s stick with the youngest of his 11 children.

Advertisement

Assuming he shelled out the cash for the priciest annual pass — the $1,449 Disney Incredi-Pass — he’d need at least four tickets, plus three more for himself and their mothers. Luckily for him, $46 billion can buy more than 31 million annual passes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A Neuralink brain chip

A Neuralink brain chip

Image for article titled What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Neuralink has the ambitious task of not only catching up with older rivals but surpassing them. But it’s advancing somewhat smoothly, with approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to implant its experimental brain chip on a second patient.

Advertisement

The cost of such a procedure — including exams, parts, and labor — is reportedly about $10,500, although insurers are likely to push the price to around $50,000. At the base price, $46 billion could buy more than 4.38 million of the treatment, or 920,000 at $50,000 each.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Cybertruck

The Cybertruck

Image for article titled What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash
Photo: Mike Blake (Reuters)

It really shouldn’t be a surprise that the chief executive of Tesla likes his cars. That extends to the Cybertruck, Tesla’s electric pickup riddled with issues and challenging to get rid of.

Advertisement

Musk has long praised the Cybertruck, which he introduced in November 2019 as a concept vehicle and finally began delivering four years later. At least 3,878 Cybertrucks have been sold to customers like Alexis Ohanian and Jay-Z. Assuming production ramped up, Musk could buy a lot of the $102,000 trucks — specifically, 449,943 of them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A present from the SEC

A present from the SEC

Image for article titled What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash
Screenshot: X Corp./Elon Musk

The Tesla CEO is a major fan of social media — not that that’s always a good thing. In August 2018, he got himself into a bit of trouble with U.S. regulators.

Advertisement

“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” Elon Musk wrote on Twitter at the time.“Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private.”

That tweet raised many questions — namely, who would fund his sudden push for privatization — and triggered suspicion from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and shareholders. Subsequent lawsuits and settlements left Musk and Tesla each paying a $20 million fine.

That was big hit at the time, but Musk could more than easily pay that fine off now. Forty-six billion dollars of extra cash could fund 2,300 penalties.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The entire (MCU) Iron Man trilogy

The entire (MCU) Iron Man trilogy

Image for article titled What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash
Screenshot: Marvel Studios

Elon Musk is a bit of a comic book nerd. He even starred in the second movie in Marvel’s Iron Man trilogy as himself. But what if he wanted to buy the entire trilogy and hit the re-do button?

Advertisement

Why not? Combined, the Iron Man trilogy had a budget of about $540 million, according to IMDB. Musk could make those movies 85 times over with a $46 billion check.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A single Twitter

A single Twitter

Image for article titled What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash
Photo: David Odisho (Getty Images)

Like it or not, there’s one thing everyone can agree on about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 — it was incredibly expensive. Thanks to corporate shenanigans, bartering, and lawsuits, Musk was stuck holding the bag for a $44 billion deal.

Advertisement

Financing that deal required him to sign agreements with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays for $25.5 billion in loans. Musk also had to put up some of his shares in Tesla as collateral, while the remainder was funded in cash split between himself and a group of hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds.

But a $46 billion cash infusion would’ve changed all that. It’s just enough to buy a single Twitter and have enough spending money left over to drastically change a lot of peoples’ lives — given that the average American considers $19,800 a life-changing amount of money.

Advertisement