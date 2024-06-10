What Elon Musk could buy if his $46 billion Tesla pay package came in cold, hard cash

Money may not buy happiness, but it can buy a whole lot of other things. Few people know that better than Elon Musk. the world’s richest person. He may soon be able to buy a lot, lot more.

The entrepreneur currently leads six companies, including aerospace company SpaceX, brain-computer interface startup Neuralink, and electric vehicle maker Tesla. As of June 7, his net worth is floating around $210.6 billion, according to Forbes. But On Thursday, June 13, Thursday, Tesla shareholders will vote on whether or not to approve Musk’s 2018 compensation plan, struck down by a judge earlier this year. If investors re-approve the plan, it could pave the way for Musk to buy up to 304 million Tesla shares.

That plan is currently valued at $46 billion and is — by far — the largest executive compensation plan in U.S. corporate history, blowing everyone else out of the water. But that’s in terms of stock, which is cool and all, but you can’t just shop at Costco or Walmart with shares.

So let’s do a thought exercise — just for fun! Here are some things Elon Musk could buy with $46 billion in cold, hard cash (spoiler alert: It’s a lot).

