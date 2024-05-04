Elon Musk's many Tesla cuts, dying electric cars, and nukes in space: The most popular tech stories

After years of Tesla Elon Musk bashing California, it seems that residents have had enough — and they’re ditching Tesla.



Advertisement

Registrations of Tesla’s electric vehicles in the Golden State fell 7.8% last quarter, according to data released Monday by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA). That decline follows an even steeper 9.8% hit over the last three months of 2023, the association said. Tesla also lost 6.4% of the battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, losing ground to Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Read More