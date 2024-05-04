Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

Tech & Innovation

Elon Musk's many Tesla cuts, dying electric cars, and nukes in space: The most popular tech stories

Plus, Tesla’s Chinese rival Xiaomi has already built 10,000 SU7 electric sedans

Screenshot: Gruber Motor Company on YouTube, Photo: Tesla, Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images), Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto, Nathan Howard (Getty Images), Bebeto Matthews (AP), Patrick Pleul (Getty Images), Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Musuem/Vogue (Getty Images), Florence Lo (Reuters)
Electric cars are dying fast and the repair industry is lagging

Screenshot: Gruber Motor Company on YouTube

When you were a kid and you had a little radio control car that you zoomed around the kitchen floor or built jumps for in the back yard, did you throw it away when the batteries died? For many owners of early electric vehicles from a decade or more ago, that seems to be the answer to electrical issues. If your 2012 Tesla Model S shits the bed, should you throw it to the scrappers, or invest some time and money and get it back on the road? Unfortunately, the demand for mechanics who can take apart the battery pack and repair a dead cell has vastly outstripped supply.

A Tesla employee slept in his car and showered at the factory to work more. He got laid off

Photo: Tesla

Tesla laid off at least 10% of its workforce earlier this month, and in typical Tesla fashion, the Texas-based automaker made sure the layoffs were done in an organized fashion with plenty of communication and a clearly defined strategy. Just kidding. The layoffs were so poorly executed that security was forced to scan employees’ badges at the door to figure out who had been laid off. And, apparently, that included a guy who had taken to sleeping in his car and showering at the factory so he could work longer hours.

Elon Musk laid off Tesla’s Supercharger team after taking $17 million in federal charging grants

Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Tesla announced Tuesday that it will lay off everyone who works on both the new vehicle and Supercharger teams. At this point, no one has any idea what CEO Elon Musk was thinking or what’s going to happen going forward. Including other automakers that recently switched to NACS. Maybe Musk is just looking to get out of the charging game? If that’s the case, then it must be a recent development because, as Politico reports, Tesla is also the single biggest benefactor of federal EV charging grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Elon Musk is scrapping Tesla’s ‘gigacasting’ manufacturing

Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto

Tesla is giving up on its ambitious plan for a “gigacasting” manufacturing process in another sign the automaker is looking for a new footing as sales fall and competition rises.

Elon Musk laid off Tesla’s Supercharger team. Here’s what that means and why it matters

Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

Tesla’s sudden move to lay off most of its Supercharger division shocked the electric vehicle industry, halted construction plans, and left pretty much anyone paying attention baffled.

Russia is fueling more tension with the U.S. over nuclear weapons in space

Photo: Bebeto Matthews (AP)

Last week, Russia unsurprisingly vetoed a draft resolution to prevent the placement of nuclear weapons in orbit. Russia’s rejection of the United Nations resolution is not a clear indication that it possesses orbital arsenal that could destroy satellite constellations, but it shows the country is not wavering under U.S. pressure to give up on developing its anti-satellite weapons.

Elon Musk’s California bashing is costing Tesla sales

Photo: Patrick Pleul (Getty Images)

After years of Tesla Elon Musk bashing California, it seems that residents have had enough — and they’re ditching Tesla.

Registrations of Tesla’s electric vehicles in the Golden State fell 7.8% last quarter, according to data released Monday by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA). That decline follows an even steeper 9.8% hit over the last three months of 2023, the association said. Tesla also lost 6.4% of the battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, losing ground to Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Tesla’s Elon Musk is going ‘absolutely hardcore’ by laying off more workers and executives

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Musuem/Vogue (Getty Images)

Just two weeks after Tesla laid off at least 14,000 workers across the world, CEO Elon Musk is planning layoffs for hundreds of additional staffers — including the bulk of the company’s Supercharger team and several executives.

Wegovy and Ozempic: Are we ready for weight loss drugs?

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are selling drugs to help people drop weight, but many are gaining the weight back and some are suffering concerning health problems

Tesla’s Chinese rival Xiaomi has already built 10,000 SU7 electric sedans

Photo: Florence Lo (Reuters)

Getting into the car-making business, especially when it comes to electric vehicles, is no simple task — just ask Apple. But Xiaomi, a Chinese technology giant known primarily for its smartphones, is notching milestone after milestone.

