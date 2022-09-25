The concise, conversational rundown you need to start your day .

China brought up Taiwan at the UN. Foreign minister Wang Yi told the organization on Saturday that the democratically governed island is China’s sovereign territory, but stopped short of calling out recent US action in Taiwan. The UN General Assembly isn’t over yet—follow the latest with our Need to Know: UNGA 2022 pop-up newsletter.



Italy is set to elect a far-right leader, who would also be its first female prime minister. Exit polls favor Giorgia Meloni, who leads the Brothers of Italy party, which has roots in the neo-fascist movement.



North Korea tested a ballistic missile. The launch toward its eastern seas comes as the US and South Korea prepare for joint military exercises.



Nigeria will let people use their pensions to pay for mortgages. The home-buying incentive requires a person to contribute to the fund for at least five years to make a withdrawal, with a cap set at 25%.



A super typhoon hit the Philippines... Typhoon Noru crashed into the country’s main Luzon island yesterday and is expected to bring catastrophic flooding to the area.



…while NASA’s Moon rocket was delayed because of a storm. A potential hurricane threat means Artemis I won’t take off from Florida on Tuesday as planned, further delaying its launch.

What to watch for

The US space agency NASA will test humanity’s defense against potentially dangerous asteroids that could devastate cities or regions on Earth. On Sept. 26 at 7:14pm ET, the DART (Double Asteroid Redirect Test) spacecraft is expected to crash into an asteroid 7 million miles (11 million kilometers) away from our planet, broadcasting all the while.

The robot, just larger than a meter cube, will navigate autonomously to locate and collide with an object, called Dimorphos, that is smaller in diameter than two football fields. Scientists will assess the results using telescopes on Earth and in space, as well as with follow-on spacecraft built by European collaborators. Their analysis will reveal new information about asteroids, which may be more like plastic ball pits than solid chunks of rock, and provide hard data for scientists planning to protect the planet from space threats. The dinosaurs could never!



It’s not easy being green

Here on Earth, India’s coal consumption is expected to increase by an estimated 40% in the coming decade. But over that same period, the country aims to boost its solar and wind capacity to eventually support 45% of its energy needs.

It’s an ambitious undertaking that will require an investment of about $41.8 billion (₹ 3.4 trillion) in battery-energy storage systems, and $154.1 billion (₹ 12.52 trillion) in renewables.



Here’s a quick look at where India’s national electric grid started, and where it’s headed.



⚡1947: The newly independent India has just 1.36 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity.



⚡2022: India has 399.49 GW of installed capacity, over half of which is powered by coal, and about 10% by renewables.



⚡2032: India aims to double its installed capacity to 865.94 GW in the next decade, adding 279.48 GW from solar, and 93.6 GW from wind to hit 45% reliance on renewables.

Surprising discoveries

An Arizona man snapped an incredibly sharp image of Jupiter. It only took him 600,000 shots to get.



A baby island is growing in the Pacific Ocean. The new piece of land was created by an underwater volcano, and it might not be around for long.

Most US professors got their PhDs from just a handful of universities. A new study suggests that prestige is being overvalued in the hiring process.

Weak ties really do help people get jobs. A recent review of 20 million people over five years on LinkedIn gave some proof to a much-cited theory.



Meet Bussi, Spain’s transit mascot. It’s like a bowling pin with green bunny ears and limbs, and only slightly terrifying.

