The UK announced its biggest tax hikes and spending cuts in 10 years. In his autumn statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt laid out a £55 billion ($66 billion) “belt tightening” plan for the next five years that will seek to lower government debt.

The Russia-Ukraine grain deal was extended. Another four months have been added to the UN-brokered agreement allowing Ukrainian grain ships safe passage through the Black Sea.

Alibaba’s third-quarter earnings fell short of estimates. The e-commerce giant still reported a profit, but has pushed back its Hong Kong listing and announced a $15 billion boost to its share buyback plan as China’s economic slowdown continues to take a toll.

A Dutch court convicted three men for the downing of flight MH17 in 2014. Two Russians and one Ukrainian have been handed a life sentence for shooting down a Malaysia Airlines plane over Ukraine, killing all 298 people onboard.

Activision Blizzard is shutting down most of its online games in China. The “World of Warcraft” developer failed to renew its agreement with Hangzhou-based NetEase, ending a 14-year partnership. Meanwhile, Beijing has granted 70 new game licenses this month, signaling an easing of its industry crackdown.

FTX advisors can’t find billions of dollars in assets. From a lack of an accounting department, to emoji expense approvals, new CEO John Ray III, who previously oversaw the bankruptcy of US energy company Enron, has called the situation “unprecedented.”

What to watch for

The fall from grace of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been playing out in the public eye over seven years, and will finally near its end with her sentencing today (Nov. 18). Prosecutors are seeking a 15-year sentence for Holmes, who was found guilty of conspiracy and wire fraud to the tune of $140 million.

The Theranos unraveling was meant to be a cautionary tale, yet the saga hasn’t stopped other fake-it-till-you-make-it founders from winning over investors—from the crypto world of Sam Bankman-Fried (who has not yet been charged with any crime) to the electric truck claims of Nikola founder Trevor Milton (who is awaiting sentencing for securities and wire fraud convictions).

Will Silicon Valley ever learn to spot the difference between a secret sauce and snake oil? A healthy dose of skepticism would help, but given the infancy and transient nature of tech firms, there’s no foolproof way to get this right.

Don’t stomp your little last season rankings on me, honey

Two of the top law schools in the US, Yale and Harvard, gave US News & World Report the ol’ Elle Woods “I object!” to its rankings system. They’re not being sore losers; the universities’ law schools consistently bag the highest spots on the list. Rather, they have some beef with the methodology.

US News ranks law schools based on data collected across several categories, including what the school spends on infrastructure and how many grads are placed in jobs. But Harvard and Yale specifically don’t like the ranking’s handling of metrics that require nuance, like student debt and test scores.



Yale Law dean Heather K. Gerken had some particularly harsh words about the “profoundly flawed” rankings, saying it disincentivizes programs that “support public interest careers, champion need-based aid, and welcome working-class students into the profession.”

What a shrinking workforce means for manufacturing hubs

Sure, the world’s population is the largest it’s ever been, but beyond sheer growth, it’s also getting older on average as the number of retirees and senior citizens swell.

As a result, the workforce is starting to contract in cheap manufacturing hubs, and companies are already starting to look to countries outside of China, such as Mexico, where wages are low and a growing population will ensure plenty of workers.

