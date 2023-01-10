Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

More than 7,000 nurses went on strike in New York. Their union cited poor working conditions, stagnant wages, and chronic understaffing as the main reasons for the protest at two of the city’s largest hospitals.

McDonald’s ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook was fined $400,000 for failing to disclose he had dated employees. Regulators also rebuked the fast- food chain for how it handled his 2019 dismissal, but did not impose penalties.

John Deere agreed to let farmers fix their own tractors. An agreement between the manufacturer and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) addresses a long-standing complaint.

The US Supreme Court allowed Meta to pursue a spyware lawsuit. The tech giant accused Israeli firm NSO Group of exploiting a bug in WhatsA pp to install its Pegasus surveillance software.

A new wave of protests rocked southern Peru. At least 17 people were killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators as calls for president Dina Boluarte’s resignation grow.



Virgin Orbit’s first UK rocket launch has failed. An anomaly prevented the rocket, the first to be launched from the UK, from reaching orbit.

The Earth’s ozone layer is on the mend. A UN assessment found that the hole over Antarctica could be completely closed by 2066 .



What to watch for

Two years after making it a criminal offense to distribute deepfakes without disclosure, China is tightening the regulations surrounding AI-manipulated videos and images. Starting today (Jan. 10), deep synthesis providers—content providers that alter text, audio, images, and video—will have to abide by a new set of rules:

🤝 Companies have to get consent from individuals before making a deepfake of them, and they must authenticate users’ real identities.

🥊 Service providers must establish and improve rumor refutation mechanisms.

⚖️ Deepfakes can’t be used to engage in activities prohibited by laws and administrative regulations.

🕴️ Content must bear a signature or watermark to show it is not original to avoid public confusion or misidentification.

Beijing has touted the new law as a tool for social stability, but critics worry it’ll prove to be another tool for coercion and control of the country’s digital space.

How Brazil’s far-right became yellow and green

Brazil’s canary yellow and green sports jersey, dubbed the canarinho, has historically been a symbol of unity and optimism, and a celebration of Brazilian football legends like Pelé, Ronaldinho, and Ronaldo.

But this week, thousands of the far-right protesters who stormed Brazil’s democratic institutions were clad in the country’s auriverde flag and the national football team’s jerseys. The latter became a symbol of political allegiance when former, far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who lost to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the country’s most recent election, told people to wear “yellow” while voting.

Lula has been urging all citizens to reclaim the attire. But the association between Bolsonaro’s tribe and the jersey is so strong that many fans from the football-crazed nation ditched it during the recent World Cup in Qatar.

We need to talk about Eskom

On Dec. 12, the CEO of Eskom, South Africa’s state power monopoly, felt dizzy, began to throw up, and later collapsed. A doctor diagnosed André de Ruyter—who had recently submitted his resignation from Eskom—with cyanide poisoning. He has since recovered.

Why would someone put poison in an outgoing CEO’s coffee? Quartz’s Faustine Ngila takes a look into de Ruyter’s war on corruption within the institution.

Surprising discoveries

Drones may one day drone on forever. Laser beams, used for airborne charging, could make landing unnecessary.

An AI is defending its first client in court. Chatbot DoNotPay will help argue a case against a speeding ticket.

You can finally read without lifting a finger. Don a pair of e-reader goggles and you’re all set (well, except you need a wireless remote to turn the page).

Getting brolic isn’t only about pumping iron. Men with lower sensitivity to pain may be perceived as more brawny.

Loud ships are killing the mood for crustaceans. It’s making crabs too crabby to copulate.

Our best wishes for a productive day.