🌏 Amazon’s AI bet

U.S. job growth slowed in January, with just 143,000 jobs added. The number missed Wall Street’s 170,000 forecast.

Amazon joined the AI race with a $100 billion spending spree. The tech giant follows in the footsteps of Google, Meta, and Microsoft.

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ Era is over, according to the man who coined the term. Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett attributes the shift to AI-driven competition from DeepSeek and reduced federal funding.

Media giants paid big bucks for Super Bowl and other live event rights. As demand for live sports grew, some major companies broke the bank to secure broadcasting deals.

The top U.S. cities for digital nomads

The rise of digital nomadism has skyrocketed since the pandemic, with more than one in 10 Americans now working remotely from anywhere.

Millennials lead the charge, followed closely by Gen Z and Gen X, as digital nomads embrace flexibility and technology. Many rely on AI to get work done, while industries like IT and creative services dominate the nomadic workforce.

But not all cities are created equal when it comes to remote living and working. A new analysis ranks the best U.S. cities for digital nomads, factoring in internet quality, freelance income potential, cost of living.

Which U.S. cities made the list? Quartz’s Madeline Fitzgerald has the details.

Starbucks wanted a personal touch. It’s brewing frustration instead.

Starbucks’ new mandatory note policy is turning into more of a headache than a heartwarming gesture.

What was meant to create personal connections with customers through handwritten messages has sparked confusion, eye-rolls, and viral TikToks. The policy, which takes effect Feb. 24, has left many feeling underwhelmed, with some customers voicing frustration online.

While CEO Brian Niccol aims to bring Starbucks back to its premium roots, early reactions suggest the move may miss the mark. And employees are bearing the brunt, with extra hours to accommodate the new tasks.

What are customers saying online? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez has the details.

