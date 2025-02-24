🌏 Apple’s proven playbook

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Apple has a $500 billion plan to win over President Donald Trump. CEO Tim Cook shows why companies still rely on a proven playbook to navigate relationships with the White House.

English Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs

Microsoft scrapped data center leases. The tech giant ended leases with at least two U.S. private operators, causing a slip in its stock.

Theranos bleeds out. A court upheld Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud conviction and imposed a $452 million restitution order for misleading investors about the blood-testing startup.

… Meanwhile, Palantir bleeds from defense budget woes. Concerns over potential defense spending cuts, combined with the CEO’s planned share sales, continue to drag on the company’s stock.

Target gave DEI the chop – and pushed customers away. Data shows a noticeable dip in visits to stores in the weeks following the company’s decision to scale back DEI initiatives.

Starbucks slashes over 1,000 jobs. The company’s big fix continues, with corporate roles being axed starting Feb. 25.

Nike gets a V. Analysts at Jefferies predict a sharp rebound as the apparel giant tackles its “self-inflicted” wounds.

Will Netflix lose its crown?

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have found a robust formula with their new streaming bundle, which combines Diseny+, Hulu, and Max into one package.

Launched in mid-2023, the bundle has seen impressive retention rates, with 80% of subscribers sticking around three months later. Starting at $16.99 per month, the bundle is outperforming even Netflix in customer retention. Plus, unlike Netflix, members get access to a wider variety of content across different platforms.

Can Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming bundle be the key to solving the industry’s subscriber churn problem? Quartz’s Bruce Gil takes a closer look at the possibility.

Costco’s conditional love for luxury comes with guardrails

Costco is making a splash in the luxury market, attracting wealthier shoppers with its unique “treasure hunt” shopping experience.

The warehouse giant stands out by focusing on a selective inventory of high-quality goods at affordable prices. While rivals like Amazon and Walmart prioritize quantity, Costco emphasizes quality, according to a company chairperson who helped lead the retailer’s early funding rounds.

Meanwhile, Costco remains steadfast in its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, even as others scale back.

What luxury items are Costco shoppers snapping up? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez has the details.

