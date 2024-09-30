The Memo: To AI or no?

Hello, Memo readers!



AI is gaining some fans in a place where many also fear it: the office.

People who use AI in the office seem to have a “healthier” relationship with their work, compared to those who don’t use AI at all, according to a survey of 15,600 workers commissioned by HP (who’s hardware and software is increasingly being infused with AI).

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

“Knowledge workers who use AI are +11-points happier with their relationship with work than their colleagues who don’t,” HP said in its latest Work Relationship Index report.

Advertisement

The study also found that 90% of surveyed AI users say the tools have helped them save more time, 85% say the tools helped them dedicate more time to important and timely tasks, 84% reported that AI helped them be more creative, while 83% said such services helped them to find pleasure in their work.

Advertisement

But while some employees use AI tools to improve their work lives, many are concerned about the downsides of the rise of workplace AI, including its role in layoffs.

Advertisement

“It’s a good warning that with more automation and decision support tools, less human interactions will be necessary,” said Christoph Wollersheim, consultant at leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder. “There are great benefits that will come with the automation, but also risks that personal relationships will suffer or will get replaced by AI,” he told Quartz.

Read the full article here.

OpenAI’s CEO still uses — checks notes — pen and paper?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is creating technology likely to upend humans’ relationship with the written word. But when Altman needs to keep his thoughts organized, he still relies on pen and paper.

Advertisement

“There’s all these like fancy notebooks in the world. You don’t want those. You definitely want a spiral notebook because one thing that’s important is you can rip pages out frequently, and you also want it to lie, like, flat and open on the table,” Altman said on the “How I Write” podcast hosted by David Perell. Read more about his very old school technique.

More from Quartz

💬 Mark Cuban warns Elon Musk: Donald Trump will betray you...

👍 ... but Jamie Dimon has different words for Musk (at least on his plans to slash government spending): ‘We really need to do it’

Advertisement

🚗 How the founder of General Motors went from riches to rags

🖥️ Amazon workers want the company to reconsider the end of remote work

☕ Starbucks’ new CEO doesn’t want the shake-up to end with him

You got the Memo

Send questions, comments, and spiral notebooks to talk@qz.com. This edition of The Memo was written by Rachel Dalloo, Ben Kesslen, and Morgan Haefner.