AI is making work more bearable, those who use it say

People who use AI in the office seem to have a “healthier” relationship with their work, compared to those who don’t use AI at all, according to a survey of 15,600 workers commissioned by HP.

“Knowledge workers who use AI are +11-points happier with their relationship with work than their colleagues who don’t,” HP (HPQ-0.84% ) said in its latest Work Relationship Index report.

A separate Microsoft study found that 90% of surveyed AI users say the tools have helped them save more time, 85% say the tools helped them dedicate more time to important and timely tasks, 84% reported that AI helped them be more creative, while 83% said such services helped them to find pleasure in their work.

While some employees use AI tools to improve their work lives, many are concerned about the downsides of the rise of workplace AI, including its role in layoffs.

“It’s a good warning that with more automation and decision support tools, less human interactions will be necessary,” said Christoph Wollersheim, consultant at leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder. “There are great benefits that will come with the automation, but also risks that personal relationships will suffer or will get replaced by AI,” he told Quartz. “While some processes will no longer rely on human-to-human interactions, there will be new processes that will create new ones.”



About two-thirds of the workers surveyed by HP conveyed a desire to have more access to their preferred tech at work, personalized work experiences, tailored workspaces, and flexible working environments.

AI usage among individuals who are familiar with the tools has surged to 66% this year, compared to 38% last year, according to HP. Meanwhile, roughly 68% of workers who are knowledgeable about AI stated that AI-related tools have helped to open up new opportunities for them to enjoy their work.

“Leaning on AI can be immensely helpful in improving the relationship between employees, the workplace, and clients, but only if implemented thoughtfully and ethically,” said Benjamin Humphrey, CEO of software development company Dovetail. “When done right, AI can help create a more engaging, productive, and fulfilling workplace, but it requires careful management of both the technology and human factors,” the executive told Quartz.



Another report examined the use of an AI assistant by about 5,000 customer support agents. The 2023 analysis by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that access to a conversational AI tool “increases productivity, as measured by issues resolved per hour, by 14% on average, including a 34% improvement for novice and low-skilled workers but with minimal impact on experienced and highly skilled workers.”

“Organizations that encourage and provide employees with the tools and guidance for appropriate use of AI will reap the benefit of not only increased productivity,” said Fresia Jackson, Lead Research People Scientist at employee experience platform Culture Amp. “But employees who are happier with their relationship to work because they can spend more time on the human parts of their job that require creativity and critical thinking.”

