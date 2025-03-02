Sunday Reads: Nvidia, Trump, and eggs

Hello, Quartz members, and welcome to Sunday Reads!

It’s time to catch up with some of the most important stories of the week, plus a sneak peek at one story coming next week.

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

5 things we especially liked on Quartz

💰 Nvidia delivered another record quarter and raised its outlook on strong demand for its Blackwell artificial intelligence chips, confirming that Big Tech’s big spending on AI will continue. Britney Nguyen with the view from analysts.

🏛️ President Donald Trump has adopted Silicon Valley’s mantra of “move fast and break things,” leaving uncertain companies grappling with a potentially expanding trade war, slews of executive orders, and no end of legal questions. But major American companies are already largely sticking to old tricks from Trump’s first term to curry his favor — and influence his administration’s policy. William Gavin has more.

💻 Google, Microsoft, and now Amazon. The quantum computing race is heating up. Amazon Web Services has unveiled its first-ever quantum computing chip that it said is a step toward building practical quantum computers at scale. Britney Nguyen has the details.

🚗 General Motors and Tesla ave some of the most loyal customers, according to new research. S&P Global Mobility released its U.S. Automotive Loyalty Awards. GM won the award for “overall loyalty” to a manufacturer for the tenth consecutive year and 21st overall. William Gavin on why it matters.

🥚 As egg prices surge across the country, many home cooks are doing without the kitchen staple. But at Delmonico’s, the birthplace of Eggs Benedict, customers are more excited than ever to try new egg dishes. “Eggs have become sexier now that they’re more expensive,” said Dennis Turcinovic, owner and managing partner of Delmonico’s Hospitality Group. Interested in a $52 Eggs Benedict that includes lobster, caviar, and truffles? Madeline Fitzgerald has the tasty story.

One sneak peek

In 2024, only one in 10 CEOs of Fortune 500 countries were women. March is Women’s History Month, and the business world still has a long way to go in terms of gender equity. In the meantime, get to know some of the women who are leading some of the most important companies in the world. Visit qz.com on Monday morning for the future of everything.

What we’re watching this week

Monday: The Mobile World Congress begins in Barcelona and runs through Thursday.

The Mobile World Congress begins in Barcelona and runs through Thursday. Tuesday: New tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico are set to take effect. Target, CrowdStrike and AutoZone report earnings.

New tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico are set to take effect. Target, CrowdStrike and AutoZone report earnings. Thursday: Broadcom, Costco, and JD.com report earnings.

Broadcom, Costco, and JD.com report earnings. Friday: The February jobs report is released.

Thanks for reading! Here’s to the week ahead, and don’t hesitate to reach out.