This vaccine stock surged after the FDA cleared it for mpox

Emergent BioSolutions EBS-1.20% surged early Friday morning, following news that one of its vaccines got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent mpox (formerly known as monkey pox).



The biopharma company announced on Thursday that the federal health regulator expanded the approved use of its smallpox vaccine (ACAM2000) to include the prevention of mpox disease in individuals determined to be at high risk of infection.

Emergent BioSolutions EBS-1.20% ' stock initially shot up 18% to $10.49 during pre-market trading. However, it subsequently sank below its Thursday closing price of $8.98.

“This expanded indication for ACAM2000 comes at a critical time as the global health community comes together to ensure an effective and cohesive response to the recent upsurge in mpox cases,” said Joseph Papa, president and CEO of Emergent BioSolutions, in a press release. “We believe Emergent is poised to support the global response needed by actively engaging with world health leaders, as well as deploying product currently available in inventory based on the needs, as well as the ability to increase supply.”

ACAM2000 was first approved to prevent smallpox infections in 2007. This new approval is based on data from human and animal trials that showed it also protected against mpox.

Emergent BioSolutions’ vaccine is one of only two vaccines that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends for mpox.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday launched its $135 million global strategic response plan to contain outbreaks of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in Africa.

The plan comes after the WHO determined earlier this month that an upsurge in mpox cases in the DRC and other countries in Africa constituted an international public health emergency. This was the WHO’s second public health emergency for mpox in two years.

A new variant of mpox, known as clade Ib, has emerged and appears to be more contagious than previous variants. The new variant has been found in DRC, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Sweden’s public health agency confirmed its first case of the strain on Aug. 15, marking its first occurrence outside of Africa. Since then, Thailand has also confirmed its first case of the strain.

Mpox is a viral disease that spreads between animals and people. Its symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters, according to the CDC. There have been at least 3,569 cases of mpox and 32 deaths this year so far, according to the WHO.