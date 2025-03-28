Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) reports earnings

In This Story ENTX -2.56%

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX-2.56% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing reports that Entera Bio is a clinical-stage company focused on developing oral tablet formats of peptides or protein replacement therapies for chronic medical conditions. The company's pipeline includes programs targeting PTH(1-34), GLP-1, and GLP-2.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Entera Bio's most advanced product candidate, EB613, is being developed as an oral, osteoanabolic tablet treatment for post-menopausal women with osteoporosis. The company has completed a Phase 2 study and plans to conduct a Phase 3 study pending FDA qualification of the BMD endpoint.

Advertisement

The EB612 program is being developed as an oral PTH(1-34) tablet for hypoparathyroidism. Entera Bio is testing new generations of its N-Tab™ Technology with the naked PTH(1-34) peptide and collaborating with a third party on another peptide in this field.

Advertisement

Entera Bio has entered into a collaboration with OPKO Biologics, Inc. to develop oral GLP-2 and GLP-1/Glucagon programs. The collaboration focuses on developing oral tablet candidates using Entera's N-Tab™ technology.

Advertisement

The company reported net losses of $9.5 million in 2024 and $8.9 million in 2023, with an accumulated deficit of $113.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Entera Bio anticipates continued losses as it advances its product candidates.

Entera Bio's operations are subject to regulatory requirements and geopolitical risks, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas War and regional instability, which may impact its business and operations.

Advertisement

The company relies on intellectual property protection and has a portfolio of issued patents and pending applications. Entera Bio's success depends on its ability to secure and enforce these rights.

Entera Bio's strategy includes advancing its product candidates through clinical development, securing regulatory approvals, and establishing commercial partnerships to maximize the value of its pipeline.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Entera Bio Ltd. annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.