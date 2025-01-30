Eurozone economy stagnates amid looming Trump tariff measures

This story incorporates reporting from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal on MSN.com and MarketWatch.



The Eurozone, a critical economic zone comprising 19 member states, is currently battling stagnation as it grapples with a new set of tariffs imposed by the U.S. under former President Donald Trump’s administration. On January 28, 2025, the European Central Bank announced an interest rate cut in an attempt to spur economic growth and mitigate the adverse effects of these tariffs. The tariffs are set to target key European exports, adding additional pressure to a region already experiencing sluggish economic performance.

Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think

Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think CC Share Subtitles Off

English Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think

Data from the Eurostat indicates that the Eurozone’s GDP growth rate remained at a mere 0.2% in the last quarter of 2024. This stagnation has prompted monetary policy interventions, yet consumer confidence and investment appear tepid. The potential for exacerbated trade tensions with the U.S. introduces further uncertainties, threatening industries such as automotive and agriculture.

Advertisement

Additionally, analysts point out that the geopolitical climate remains tense. These developments could hinder trade negotiations between the U.S. and the E.U., likely affecting the respective economic recoveries. As the Eurozone braces for the economic consequences of these tariffs, policymakers stress the need for strategic responses to safeguard economic stability in the coming months.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.