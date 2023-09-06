Make business better.™️
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Express: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Express Inc. (EXPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $11.79. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $9.05 per share.

The clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $435.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Express said it expects revenue in the range of $460 million to $490 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $34 to $30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPR