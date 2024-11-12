Exxon chief says Donald Trump shouldn't abandon the Paris climate accords

In This Story XOM +0.91%

Exxon Mobil’s CEO said he wants Presidential-elect Donald Trump to keep the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

CEO Darren Woods told The Wall Street Journal that Trump’s pledge to leave the climate accords for a second time — Trump exited them in his first term and President Joe Biden reentered the agreement after his inauguration — would create instability.

Advertisement

“I don’t think the stops and starts are the right thing for businesses,” Woods said. “It is extremely inefficient. It creates a lot of uncertainty.”

Advertisement

Woods’ statement isn’t a particularly surprising one, given Exxon’s celebration of Biden’s decision to reenter the Paris accord in 2021. Woods told the Journal that you don’t want “to have the pendulum swing back and forth as administrations change.”

Advertisement

“We don’t let political agendas drive our business and investment decisions we make,” Woods added.

His statements come at an interesting time for the oil industry, which might find itself at odds with the “drill baby drill” mindset that Trump ran on. In recent years, the oil industry — which is responsible for a massive amount of the carbon emissions fueling climate change — has tepidly taken up the cause of the environment and has sought government support for carbon-cutting technologies. Those subsidies will likely disappear under the Trump administration, which has pledged to dial back Biden’s green investments.

Advertisement

Paul Sankey, an independent analyst, told the Journal that companies like Exxon have been “working very hard to lower their emissions, and the last thing they want is for all the rules and regulations to change again.”



Myron Ebell, who was part of Trump’s first transition team, told the Journal he doubts Woods has much influence over the president-elect. Trump, he said, “is going to listen to the independent [companies] more than he’s going to listen to Darren Woods.”