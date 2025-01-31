Markets

Exxon stock climbs as earnings beat expectations

Exxon's earnings exceeded forecasts, but the company's revenue saw a decline

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Exxon stock climbs as earnings beat expectations
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

This story incorporates reporting from  Benzinga.com, Barron’s on MSN.com and MarketWatch on MSN.com.

Exxon Mobil’s stock saw an uptick after the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. On January 31, the company announced its earnings had surpassed analysts’ predictions, even as it faced a downturn in revenue figures. This news comes amid investor attention on the strategic promises made by Exxon’s CEO regarding the company’s future growth potential.

Suggested Reading

Starbucks and Workers United turn to mediator as contract talks stall
Costco workers face contract deadline as potential strike looms
Apple could benefit from adopting this Galaxy S25 Ultra feature
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Starbucks and Workers United turn to mediator as contract talks stall
Costco workers face contract deadline as potential strike looms
Apple could benefit from adopting this Galaxy S25 Ultra feature
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Earnings per share came in higher than anticipated due to strong performance in key business segments. This financial achievement was somewhat overshadowed by a dip in overall revenue, reflecting broader market challenges. Despite the revenue decline, Exxon maintained a focus on keeping its growth trajectory intact.

Advertisement

Related Content

ExxonMobil just got sued for lying about recycling
ExxonMobil's earnings reveal record crude production

Related Content

ExxonMobil just got sued for lying about recycling
ExxonMobil's earnings reveal record crude production

Investors reacted positively to the earnings beat, pushing the stock price upward. The CEO reaffirmed the company’s commitment to achieving profitable growth over the long term, emphasizing strategic initiatives intended to navigate market volatility. These initiatives are designed to capitalize on emerging opportunities and mitigate existing risks, ensuring sustained shareholder value.

Advertisement

In summary, Exxon’s financial performance demonstrated resilience, bolstering investor confidence despite revenue challenges. The company’s outlook remains focused on strategic growth, leveraging its core strengths and positioning itself favorably within the energy sector’s shifting landscape.

Advertisement

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.