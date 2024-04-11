The last place you would expect to hand out fake eclipse glasses is sorry for doing that

A library in New Jersey issued an urgent statement after learning that the eclipse glasses handed out to its patrons may have been fake.

The Moorestown Library took to Facebook to post an alert, stating that the “solar eclipse glasses distributed by the Library may be counterfeit.” The statement went on to say that the eclipse glasses were purchased from Walmart.com and labeled as having been manufactured by Medical King, a brand approved by the American Astronomical Society, but the library learned that the glasses may be counterfeits.

The library advised people against using the eclipse glasses and apologized for the error. “I called a testing lab to see about having my glasses tested for safety. The lab wanted $1200-$1500,” one comment read on Moorestown Library’s Facebook post. “I’ll just have to wait and see whether I eventually go blind.”

On Monday, the Great North American Solar Eclipse swept over major cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, providing millions of people with a rare chance to marvel at the Sun’s corona. However, staring at the solar eclipse without proper eye protection can cause permanent eye damage to the retina.

It was not easy for consumers to know the difference between fake and legit eclipse glasses. The AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force issued a warning in late March, saying it found evidence of counterfeit and fake eclipse glasses in the market that were falsely labeled as being made by legitimate manufacturers.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also recalled eclipse glasses that were sold on Amazon and available in several retail stores in the midwestern state.



As the Moon concluded its brief stint of blocking the view of the Sun, people took to the internet to complain about eye pain. According to Google Trends, searches for “my eyes hurt,” and, “why do my eyes hurt” surged after the total solar eclipse ended on Monday.

There were approximately 100 cases of eclipse-related retinopathy following the 2017 solar eclipse across the U.S. and Canada, according to AAS. We still don’t have figures for the number of people who may have been affected by the most recent eclipse.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.