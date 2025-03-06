Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) reports earnings

In This Story
Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB+0.95%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports net income of $45.9 million for 2024, compared to $49.9 million in 2023. The earnings per diluted share were $1.22, down from $1.33 in the previous year.
Net interest income decreased to $128.4 million in 2024 from $137.8 million in 2023, with the net interest margin declining from 2.91% to 2.69%. This was attributed to increased funding costs and an inverted U.S. treasury yield curve.
Total interest income rose to $227.7 million, primarily due to higher yields on loans and securities. Interest expense increased to $99.4 million, driven by higher deposit costs and increased borrowed funds.
Noninterest income slightly declined to $41.7 million from $41.9 million. Service charges on deposit accounts increased, while security losses rose to $2.6 million.
Noninterest expense decreased to $106.7 million from $111.8 million, largely due to reduced merger-related costs. Salaries and employee benefits rose to $58.9 million.
The provision for credit losses was $8.0 million, down from $9.2 million in 2023. The allowance for credit losses increased to $35.9 million, reflecting loan portfolio growth.
Total deposits grew to $4.3 billion, with noninterest-bearing deposits declining as customers shifted to interest-bearing accounts. Short-term borrowings decreased by $50 million.
Farmers National Banc Corp. reported total assets of $5.1 billion at year-end 2024, with stockholders' equity increasing slightly to $406.0 million.
The company continues to focus on managing interest rate risk and maintaining liquidity, with a significant portion of assets in securities and loans.
Farmers National Banc Corp. remains well-capitalized under regulatory standards, with capital ratios above the required minimums.
