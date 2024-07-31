A cinnamon recall over high levels of lead just got bigger

In This Story SVU DLTR -1.70%

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated a public health alert on Tuesday warning against the consumption of several brands of ground cinnamon products due to the presence of high-levels of lead.



Exposure to high-levels of lead can result in learning disabilities and lowered IQ in children, the FDA said.

The agency added nine brands to its alert after testing found their lead concentration levels ranged between 2.03 and 7.01 parts per million (ppm). Although there is no safe level of exposure to lead, the FDA now advises manufactures to dispose of dry baby food products that contain a lead concentration level over 0.02 ppm.

The products were sold in stores located in California, Connecticut, Maryland, Missouri, New York, and Virginia.

Here are the nine brands included in the alert

El Chilar, distributed in Maryland, sold at El Torito Market.



Marcum, “BEST BY: 12/05/25” and “BEST BY: 12/05/25,” distributed in Missouri and Virginia, Save-A-Lot.



SWAD, Best Before October 2026,” distributed in Connecticut, Patel Brothers.



Supreme Tradition, “BEST BY: 10/06/25,” distributed in California, Dollar Tree.

Compania Indillor Orientale brand, distributed in Connecticut, sold at Eurogrocery.

ALB Flavor, “Best Before: 30/08/2025 ,” distributed in Connecticut, sold at Eurogrocery.

Shahzada, distributed in New York, sold at Premium Supermarket

Spice Class brand, “Best by: 12/2026,” distributed in New York, sold at Fish World

La Frontera, distributed in New York, sold at Frutas Y Abarrotes Mexico

The FDA recommend that the companies issue a voluntary recall of the products. So far, ALB Flavor, Shahzada, and Spice Class have been recalled.

The agency also advised consumers to stop using and dispose of the ground cinnamon products and to seek medical care if they suspect someone has been exposed to high-levels of lead. As of now, there have been no illnesses reported in connection with these products.

Exposure to lead, especially in infants and children, can cause damage to the brain and nervous system and slower development, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Lead poisoning in adults can lead to high blood pressure, headaches, muscle pain, and miscarriages.

In March, the FDA first issued a public health alert over high-levels of lead in several ground cinnamon products including Marcum, MK, and Supreme Tradition brands. In July, it also found that El Sevidor brand cinnamon tested for a lead concentration level of 20 ppm.

And last year, the regulator investigated high-levels of lead in WanaBana-branded cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches. The agency’s lead hypothesis was that the contamination was the result of economically motivated adulteration of the cinnamon used in the applesauce.