The FDA recalled 2 million baked goods over concerns of listeria contamination

The FDA recalled 2 million baked goods, some of which were sold at Dunkin' Donuts, over concerns of listeria contamination

By
Bruce Gil
A Dunkin’ Donuts employee places a “croissant doughnut” in a box on November 3, 2014 in New York City.
Image: Andrew Burton / Staff (Getty Images)

Roughly 2 million baked good products, some of which were sold at Dunkin’ Donuts locations nationwide, have been recalled over concerns of listeria contamination, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

FGF Brands, a pastry wholesaler based in Canada, recalled about 2 million baked good products last month. The voluntary recall was issued as a “precautionary measure based on non product related findings at one of our donut facilities in the U.S,” the company said in statement. The company added that no donuts or surfaces that contacted food tested positive for listeria.

The recalled products include a variety of baked goods, such as chocolate, raspberry, and apple fritter donuts; éclairs and coffee rolls. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA), the prodcuts were produced before Dec. 13. A full list of affected baked goods can be found here.

The recall was elevated to a Class II status this past Wednesday. The FDA defines this classification as a situation where the use or exposure to an affected product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The agency has not said if there are any reports of illness connected with the recall.

FGF Brands said that the recall does not “implicate anything that is currently, or was recently on the market.”

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious listeriosis infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. The FDA warned that listeria infections could cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Even among healthy people, a listeria infection can lead to symptoms including high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

An estimated 1,600 people in the U.S. get listeriosis every year, with about 260 annual fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.