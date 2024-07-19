FedEx and UPS say the Crowdstrike tech outage could lead to shipping delays

Delivery giants FedEx and UPS are bracing for potential delays due to a global tech outage.



The giant glitch was caused by a mismanaged software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The outage has led to major disruptions for numerous industries and companies, including food giants like McDonald’s and Starbucks, and airlines like Delta, American, and United.

FedEx said that it has “activated contingency plans to mitigate impacts from a global IT outage experienced by a third party software vendor.”

However, FedEx warned, “potential delays are possible for package deliveries” that were scheduled to be delivered on July 19, 2024.

Shipping and logistics giant UPS said that the outage was impacting some of the company’s systems, which could lead to potential package delays.

“A third-party software outage is impacting some UPS computer systems in the U.S. and Europe,” UPS said in a statement to Quartz. “At this time, our airline continues to operate effectively and our drivers are on the roads delivering for customers.”

“We are continuing to work to resolve all issues as quickly as possible; there may be some service delays,” UPS added.

The shipping giant’s statements come just days after Amazon’s Prime Day event, which garnered over $14 billion in online sales from U.S. consumers.