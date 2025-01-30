Few Americans feel the Fed's interest rate cuts yet

This story incorporates reporting from The New York Times, MarketWatch on MSN.com and CBS News on MSN.com.



The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates was aimed at stimulating economic growth and easing borrowing costs. However, recent surveys reveal that most Americans, particularly millennials, report little to no perceptible impact from these monetary policy adjustments. The central bank’s strategies often take time to filter down to the consumer level, which may explain this disconnect.

The Fed’s policies typically influence lending rates, which in turn affect mortgages, credit cards, and savings rates. Though economists have noted declines in these rates, the effects seem negligible for the average consumer. Younger generations, like millennials, may not have enough financial assets to feel substantial benefits, despite theoretically better conditions for borrowing and investment.

Analysts suggest that delayed reactions in the broader economy could mean eventual benefits from the Fed’s actions. Whether through lower borrowing costs or improved financial conditions, the impacts might become more apparent as time progresses. For now, the tangible effects remain elusive to many Americans, highlighting a recurring challenge in monetary policy dissemination to the general public.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.