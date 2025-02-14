Earnings Snapshots

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
FR-0.04%

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR-0.04%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Igloo is recalling a million coolers that could amputate fingers
Altman vs. Musk, DeepMind on DeepSeek, and the robotaxi push: AI news roundup
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports that First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. owns 416 industrial properties across 19 states, totaling approximately 67.5 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Suggested Reading

Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Igloo is recalling a million coolers that could amputate fingers
Altman vs. Musk, DeepMind on DeepSeek, and the robotaxi push: AI news roundup
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the company reported total revenues of $669.6 million, an increase from $614.0 million in 2023. This increase was primarily due to higher rental rates and tenant recoveries.

Advertisement

Related Content

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app, because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb jumps after earnings beat. CEO sees it as the 'Amazon' of travel

Related Content

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app, because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb jumps after earnings beat. CEO sees it as the 'Amazon' of travel

Net income for 2024 was $296.0 million, compared to $285.8 million in 2023. The increase in net income was driven by higher revenues and gains on the sale of real estate.

Advertisement

During 2024, First Industrial acquired five industrial properties and approximately 81 acres of land for a total purchase price of $70.7 million. The company also sold 22 properties for gross proceeds of $162.8 million.

Advertisement

The company completed several development projects in 2024, adding approximately 2.8 million square feet of space to its in-service portfolio.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. declared an annual dividend of $1.48 per common share, an increase from the previous year.

Advertisement

As of December 31, 2024, the company had $51.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $467.5 million available under its unsecured credit facility.

The company reported that it was in compliance with all financial covenants related to its indebtedness as of December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. continues to focus on acquiring and developing industrial properties in key logistics markets, with an emphasis on coastal locations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.