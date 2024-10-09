Bankrupt EV startup Fisker's legal troubles keep getting worse

Despite going through bankruptcy and shuttering operations Fisker’s legal problems keep getting worse. Just a day after it was announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed the automaker, the automaker learned asking owners to cover their own recall repair costs was just as illegal as it sounds.

The few Fisker Oceans that actually made it into customer hands faced five recalls this year. The company listed these recalls on a dedicated FAQ site for owners who may have questions. Three of the recalls were simple over the air updates, however the other two required the SUV be taken to a technician to be fixed.



Usually when an automaker issues a recall, there’s no out-of-pocket cost to the owner of the car. That’s how every automaker does it—they screwed up their product, so they fix it. Not Fisker. Buried in the recall FAQ is a section that essentially says that because the company is broke, it is only going to cover the cost of the parts.



- Regarding the recalls that require physical inspections and potential repairs, Fisker will provide the necessary parts at no cost to you. However, due to Fisker’s current financial situation under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Fisker is only able to cover the cost of the parts required to address these issues. - Please note that the labor costs associated with the inspection and repair process will need to be covered by you, the vehicle owner. We understand that this may be an additional burden, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Our priority remains your safety and the continued reliability of your vehicle, and we are working diligently to make the process as smooth as possible despite the current challenges.﻿

It turns out the Feds aren’t sympathetic to Fisker’s situation. The filing says that not only does Fisker have to “...remedy defective and noncompliant vehicles without charge when the vehicle ... is presented for remedy,” but Fisker also violated the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act by requiring owners to get reimbursed for the recall repair costs, according to Reuters.

When asked about the situation, Fisker didn’t respond to Reuters request, likely because the automaker is busy dealing with other legal issues, like the recent SEC probe over the automaker’s lack of details about where the company’s corporate records will be kept.



If you’re concerned your vehicle has a recall, you can check it out at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website right here.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.