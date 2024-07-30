Fisker Ocean owners are DIY-ing fixes amid automaker's bankruptcy

In This Story JPM

Even if an automaker survives bankruptcy proceedings, the restructured entity may no longer support the vehicles it previously produced. Owners of the Fisker Ocean could find themselves in this predicament, but they are banding together to defend their interests and fix the troubled electric crossover’s problems.

Fisker ended the Ocean’s production in May and filed for bankruptcy in June. However, over 6,000 Ocean crossover SUVs were sold between the first delivery in May 2023 and today. Despite the many faults that were pointed out in reviews, Fisker worked on over-the-air updates to resolve software issues for which the Ocean was rightfully criticized.

The bankruptcy filing not only jeopardizes future over-the-air updates but also vehicle service and the supply of spare parts. The owners bought the Ocean because they saw an experience that they couldn’t get elsewhere, and they still see the promise in the car’s flaws. Over 3,000 owners of the crossover have formed the Fisker Owners Association to fight for resources needed to support the models for the foreseeable future. The Los Angeles Times reported:

The association’s primary focus includes ensuring service and a steady supply of parts, ongoing access to the internet “cloud” software important for running the car, as well getting the outstanding recalls resolved and receiving some consideration for the vehicle’s warranty. “The highest priority for us is to make sure that these vehicles that as recently as a few months ago people paid good money for .... are not very expensive hunks of metal in a year,” said Daniel Shamah, the group’s attorney.

Fisker’s remaining inventory of 3,321 Oceans was sold for $46.25 million to American Lease, a NYC-based rideshare vehicle leasing company. The company will have access to Fisker’s cloud software, but the average owner still won’t have a method to get in. American Lease told the LA Times that it was open to working with the LOA to ensure a steady supply of parts from suppliers. For the most part, it seems like the association will have to go it alone, according to the newspaper:

“We’re on track to get a phone as a key to relieve the Achilles heel of the fact that we weren’t able to buy more than one key fob to the car,” said Guthe, 65, an international banker who formerly worked at JPMorgan Chase. He added that it helps that many Fisker owners are “over 40 with a nerdy, geeky interest in technology.”

Hopefully, a knowledgeable group of owners, along with time and money, is enough to keep the Ocean on the road because Fisker certainly didn’t put its best foot forward in the showroom.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.