The US Federal Reserve may have raised interest rates to a 22-year high, but the economy is still growing.
GDP is A-OK
The latest data shows that US gross domestic product grew by 2.4% in the second quarter of 2023, far above the 1.8% forecast by economists. Fueling the growth: investment by businesses in buildings and equipment.
Moviegoing is in the pink
Thanks to a summer of blockbusters—Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning, Part I—movie theatres are more packed than they’ve been since a certain virus spread around the world.
Employers are still hiring
The big boom in job numbers is fading, but unemployment is also falling. Economists say that’s still a sign of a healthy economy.
The dollar’s decline is good for Big Tech
The US dollar remained stable in the first half of the year, but it reached a tipping point as inflation slowed. The weakening dollar, though, was good for companies that generated a large share of their revenue internationally. This applied, in particular, to large tech firms, which saw their stock reach a new high in mid-July.
Joe Biden, rainmaker
The wave of spending generated by US president Joe Biden’s various legislations—the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act, and more—is still spreading through the economy. In early August, the Atlanta Fed bumped up its GDP estimate on the back of strong construction and manufacturing activity. Americans are building and making, exactly as Bidenomics hopes they will.