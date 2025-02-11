Earnings Snapshots

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc. (BDL) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 11, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
BDL-0.89%

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc. (BDL-0.89%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 28, 2024.

Suggested Reading

President Trump could act as a bridge between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, exec says
Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans
Your Valentine's Day bouquet is racking up frequent flyer miles
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports total revenue of $50,262,000 for the quarter, an increase of 11.35% from $45,140,000 in the same quarter the previous year. This increase is attributed to higher package liquor store and restaurant sales, as well as increased menu prices.

Suggested Reading

President Trump could act as a bridge between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, exec says
Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans
Your Valentine's Day bouquet is racking up frequent flyer miles
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Restaurant food sales rose to $29,126,000 from $26,355,000, while restaurant bar sales increased to $7,962,000 from $7,463,000. Package store sales grew to $12,435,000 from $10,602,000.

Advertisement

Related Content

Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in
Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

Related Content

Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in
Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

Cost of merchandise sold for the quarter was $22,510,000, compared to $19,711,000 in the previous year. Payroll and related costs increased to $15,746,000 from $14,385,000.

Advertisement

Operating expenses were $6,554,000, up from $5,913,000, while occupancy costs decreased to $1,954,000 from $2,164,000.

Advertisement

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $1,494,000 from $1,193,000, primarily due to higher advertising costs.

Net income for the quarter was $632,000, up from $594,000 in the previous year. Net income attributable to Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. stockholders was $55,000, down from $109,000.

Advertisement

Cash provided by operating activities was $7,701,000, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $703,000 and $1,078,000, respectively.

Flanigan's had a working capital of $11,607,000 as of December 28, 2024. The company expects to fund operations and capital expenditures with cash on hand and positive cash flow from operations.

Advertisement

The filing also details the company's interest rate swap agreements and notes the impact of inflation on operating results, particularly rising food, fuel, and labor costs.

Flanigan's identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting related to IT general controls and deferred revenue recognition.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Flanigan's Enterprises Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.