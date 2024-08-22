Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever

It’s been a very busy summer for food recalls in the U.S., ranging from summer classics like ice cream and hot dogs to fresh produce. Fortunately, only a recall of seven million pounds of deli meat has been linked to any deaths — three so far. Past recalls from around the world of cheese, meat, cantaloupe, and more have been far more deadly and underscore the critical importance of proper sanitation throughout every stage of food production and distribution.



These are eight of the deadliest food recalls in history.