Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Food

Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever

Deadly recalls from around the world underscore the critical importance of proper sanitation throughout every stage of food production and distribution

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
In this photo taken Monday March 5, 2018 a woman waits for a refund on returned processed foods at an outlet near Johannesburg.
In this photo taken Monday March 5, 2018 a woman waits for a refund on returned processed foods at an outlet near Johannesburg.
Image: Uncredited (AP)

It’s been a very busy summer for food recalls in the U.S., ranging from summer classics like ice cream and hot dogs to fresh produce. Fortunately, only a recall of seven million pounds of deli meat has been linked to any deaths — three so far. Past recalls from around the world of cheese, meat, cantaloupe, and more have been far more deadly and underscore the critical importance of proper sanitation throughout every stage of food production and distribution.

Advertisement

These are eight of the deadliest food recalls in history.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

1998 Sara Lee deli meat recall in the U.S.: 15 deaths

1998 Sara Lee deli meat recall in the U.S.: 15 deaths

Image for article titled Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever
Image: Michael McCollum (AP)

In 1998, Sara Lee recalled 15 million pounds of deli meat due to an outbreak of listeria. The outbreak was linked to at least 15 deaths and six miscarriages.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

2023 cantaloupe recall in the U.S. and Canada: 15 deaths

2023 cantaloupe recall in the U.S. and Canada: 15 deaths

Image for article titled Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever
Image: Mary Conlon (AP)

A recall of cantaloupe in 2023 sparked by salmonella contamination was associated with at least 407 reported cases of illness and six deaths in the United States. In Canada, the same outbreak led to 68 hospitalization and nine deaths.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

2008 Maple Leaf Foods recall in Canada: 22 deaths

2008 Maple Leaf Foods recall in Canada: 22 deaths

Image for article titled Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever
Image: Tripplaar Kristoffer/SIPA (AP)

In 2008, the Canadian packaged meat company Maple Leaf Foods recalled 191 of its products after they were linked to a listeria outbreak that eventually claimed 22 lives.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

2008-2009 cheese and meat recall in Chile: 31 deaths

2008-2009 cheese and meat recall in Chile: 31 deaths

Image for article titled Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever
Image: Flavia Morlachetti (Getty Images)

Public health officials in Chile recalled several brands of soft cheeses in late 2008 after a listeria outbreak linked to Brie and Camembert cheese resulted in at least 14 deaths. An outbreak of listeria linked to sausage and other meat products in 2009 led to 17 deaths.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

2011 Jensen Farms cantaloupe recall in the U.S.: 33 deaths

2011 Jensen Farms cantaloupe recall in the U.S.: 33 deaths

Image for article titled Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever
Image: Edwin Remsberg / VWPics (AP)

Colorado-based Jensen farms recalled its cantaloupes after they were linked to a listeria outbreak that was ultimately responsible for at least 33 deaths and one miscarriage. A federal investigation found that a new conveyor system installed by the owners in 2011 did not properly clean the cantaloupes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

1985 Queso Fresco recall in the U.S.: 52 deaths

1985 Queso Fresco recall in the U.S.: 52 deaths

Image for article titled Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever
Image: Juanmonino (Getty Images)

In 1985, Jalisco Products recalled their Mexican-style cheese products, including its queso fresco and cojita cheese, after they were connected to a very lethal outbreak of listeria. This was the deadliest listeria outbreak in the U.S., linked to at least 52 deaths.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

2011 bean sprouts recall in Germany: 53 deaths

2011 bean sprouts recall in Germany: 53 deaths

Image for article titled Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever
Image: Gero Breloer (AP)

German health officials identified bean sprouts from an organic farm in the German state of Lower Saxony as responsible for a deadly outbreak of a rare strain of E. coli. Previously, officials had wrongly blamed cucumbers from Spain as source of the outbreak. Now, it is believed the outbreak — which resulted in that resulted in at least 53 deaths — originated from single lot of sprouts seeds that were imported from Egypt.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

2017-2018 processed meat recall in South Africa: 216 deaths

2017-2018 processed meat recall in South Africa: 216 deaths

Image for article titled Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever
Image: Uncredited (AP)

In 2017, the South African company Enterprise Foods recalled some its ready-to-eat processed meat products after they were identified as the source of the world’s largest reported outbreak of listeria. The outbreak, which lasted a year and a half, resulted in over 1,000 confirmed infections and 216 deaths.

Advertisement

10 / 10