Food

Ice cream, hot dogs, and coffee: 8 major food recalls this summer

Jeni's, Boar's Head, Walmart, and more faced recalls over potential contaminations including listeria and lead

By
Bruce Gil
Image for article titled Ice cream, hot dogs, and coffee: 8 major food recalls this summer
Graphic: Images: aga7ta, Jeff Greenberg / Contributor, AJ_Watt, Artur Carvalho

It has been a very busy summer for food recalls in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced several recalls over the past few months for everything from summer classics such as ice creams and hot dogs to fresh produce and even seven million pounds of deli meat. The reasons for the recalls included potential contaminations of listeria, lead, and a bacterium that can produce a fatal neurotoxin.

Check out the major food recalls issued this summer.

A cinnamon recall over high levels of lead just got bigger

The FDA issued an alert over lead found in several brands of ground cinnamon.
The FDA issued an alert over lead found in several brands of ground cinnamon.
Image: aga7ta (Getty Images)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated a public health alert on July 30 warning against the consumption of several brands of ground cinnamon products over high levels of lead. The agency added nine brands to its alert after testing found their lead concentration levels ranged between 2.03 and 7.01 parts per million (ppm). The products were sold in stores located in California, Connecticut, Maryland, Missouri, New York, and Virginia. — Bruce Gil

Read More

Boar’s Head recalls 7 million more pounds of deli meat over listeria outbreak

Image for article titled Ice cream, hot dogs, and coffee: 8 major food recalls this summer
Image: Jeff Greenberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
Boar’s Head has expanded its recall of deli meats after one of its products was linked to a listeria outbreak that has left two people dead. The Virginia-based deli meat supplier on July 30 recalled all of it products that were produced in its Jarratt, Virginia facility. The expanded recall amounted to seven million pound of deli meat — both packaged products and meat intended to be sliced at a deli.— Bruce Gil

Read More

Boar’s Head hit with partial recall following two deaths

Image for article titled Ice cream, hot dogs, and coffee: 8 major food recalls this summer
Image: AJ_Watt (Getty Images)
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) first announced a recall of several deli meat products on July 26. Boar’s Head Provisions, a Jarratt, Virginia-based deli meat supplier, on Friday issued a recall of its liverwurst and other deli meat products due to potential contamination of listeria— Bruce Gil

Read More

Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger produce is under FDA recall

Image for article titled Ice cream, hot dogs, and coffee: 8 major food recalls this summer
Image: Artur Carvalho (Getty Images)
The FDA announced a recall of several fresh produce products in July. Wiers Farm, a Willard, Ohio-based farm, expanded a recall of numerous brands due to potential contamination of listeria. In total, 27 products including peppers, green beans, cucumbers, and cilantro were affected. The products were distributed across 17 states and were sold in retail stores such as Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger.— Bruce Gil

Read More

The USDA recalled 7,000 pounds of hot dogs

Image for article titled Ice cream, hot dogs, and coffee: 8 major food recalls this summer
Image: Jena Ardell (Getty Images)
Nearly 7,000 pounds of hot dogs were recalled, the USDA said on July 15. AW Farms, an Argillite, Kentucky-based meat house, recalled the hot dogs after it was discovered they had not undergone federal inspection. — Bruce Gil

Read More

The USDA has issued a nationwide recall of ready-to-eat frozen chicken

Image for article titled Ice cream, hot dogs, and coffee: 8 major food recalls this summer
Photo: fotofrog (Getty Images)
U.S. food safety regulators issued a recall on July 5 of more than 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken that may be contaminated with listeria. The chicken was distributed by Al-Safa US LLC, located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. — Ben Kesslen

Read More

The FDA has issued a nationwide recall hitting over 140 canned coffee brands

Nearly 300 canned coffee products manufactured by Snapchill are being recalled.
Nearly 300 canned coffee products manufactured by Snapchill are being recalled.
Image: Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography (Getty Images)
The FDA announced a national recall of certain coffee products over the risk of a potentially deadly contamination. Snapchill, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based coffee manufacturer, recalled all of its canned coffee products due to the potential presence of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can produce a fatal neurotoxin. — Bruce Gil

Read More

The FDA has issued a nationwide recall of over 13 ice cream brands

In total, 60 products including ice cream cakes, sandwiches, and pints are affected by the recall.
In total, 60 products including ice cream cakes, sandwiches, and pints are affected by the recall.
Image: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)
Less than a week into summer, the FDA has announced on June 24 a national recall of certain ice cream products. Totally Cool, an Owings Mills, Maryland-based manufacturer of ice cream products, on Monday recalled all its ice cream products due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes. Brands affected by the recall included Friendly’s, Hershey’s Ice Cream, Yelloh!, and Jeni’s (ice cream sandwiches). — Bruce Gil

Read More