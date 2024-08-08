Ice cream, hot dogs, and coffee: 8 major food recalls this summer

It has been a very busy summer for food recalls in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced several recalls over the past few months for everything from summer classics such as ice creams and hot dogs to fresh produce and even seven million pounds of deli meat. The reasons for the recalls included potential contaminations of listeria, lead, and a bacterium that can produce a fatal neurotoxin.

Check out the major food recalls issued this summer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated a public health alert on July 30 warning against the consumption of several brands of ground cinnamon products over high levels of lead. The agency added nine brands to its alert after testing found their lead concentration levels ranged between 2.03 and 7.01 parts per million (ppm). The products were sold in stores located in California, Connecticut, Maryland, Missouri, New York, and Virginia. — Bruce Gil

Boar’s Head has expanded its recall of deli meats after one of its products was linked to a listeria outbreak that has left two people dead. The Virginia-based deli meat supplier on July 30 recalled all of it products that were produced in its Jarratt, Virginia facility. The expanded recall amounted to seven million pound of deli meat — both packaged products and meat intended to be sliced at a deli.— Bruce Gil

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) first announced a recall of several deli meat products on July 26. Boar’s Head Provisions, a Jarratt, Virginia-based deli meat supplier, on Friday issued a recall of its liverwurst and other deli meat products due to potential contamination of listeria— Bruce Gil

The FDA announced a recall of several fresh produce products in July. Wiers Farm, a Willard, Ohio-based farm, expanded a recall of numerous brands due to potential contamination of listeria. In total, 27 products including peppers, green beans, cucumbers, and cilantro were affected. The products were distributed across 17 states and were sold in retail stores such as Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger.— Bruce Gil

Nearly 7,000 pounds of hot dogs were recalled, the USDA said on July 15. AW Farms, an Argillite, Kentucky-based meat house, recalled the hot dogs after it was discovered they had not undergone federal inspection. — Bruce Gil

U.S. food safety regulators issued a recall on July 5 of more than 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken that may be contaminated with listeria. The chicken was distributed by Al-Safa US LLC, located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. — Ben Kesslen

The FDA announced a national recall of certain coffee products over the risk of a potentially deadly contamination. Snapchill, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based coffee manufacturer, recalled all of its canned coffee products due to the potential presence of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can produce a fatal neurotoxin. — Bruce Gil

Less than a week into summer, the FDA has announced on June 24 a national recall of certain ice cream products. Totally Cool, an Owings Mills, Maryland-based manufacturer of ice cream products, on Monday recalled all its ice cream products due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes. Brands affected by the recall included Friendly’s, Hershey’s Ice Cream, Yelloh!, and Jeni’s (ice cream sandwiches). — Bruce Gil

