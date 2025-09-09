Logo
Ford recalls 1.9 million vehicles for a faulty rear-view camera

The carmaker said in a report that rear-view cameras of certain models could display inverted, distorted, or blank images

ByJennifer Ortakales Dawkins
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ford has issued another recall. 

The Michigan carmaker recalled 1.9 million vehicles because rear-view cameras could display inverted, distorted, or blank images, according to a September 4 filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall covers various models from 2015 through 2019, including the Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-450, F-550, Expedition, and Edge. 

The recall includes about 1.45 million vehicles in the United States, 122,000 in Canada, and around 300,000 in other markets, Reuters reported. In April, Ford recalled 160,000 vehicles from 2015 for rear-view camera failures. 

Here is the full list of affected models:

  • F-450 SD - 2015-2019
  • Transit Connect - 2015-2018
  • Lincoln MKC - 2015-2019
  • F-550 SD - 2016-2019
  • Transit - 2016-2019
  • F-350 SD - 2015-2019
  • Econoline -2017-2019
  • Lincoln Navigator - 2015-2017
  • Expedition - 2015-2017
  • F-250 SD - 2015-2019
  • Mustang - 2015-2019
  • Edge - 2015-2018
  • Ranger - 2019

The measure comes after a recent wave of recalls. In August, Ford recalled nearly 500,000 vehicles for possible brake fluid leaks, more than 355,000 trucks for an instrument panel display issue, more than 213,000 vehicles for faulty tail lights, and 100,900 vehicles for risk of an airbag tear. In July, Ford recalled more than 850,000 cars in the U.S. because of a potential fuel pump failure, AP reported. 

In November, Ford received a $165 million penalty after an NHTSA investigation found the company failed to recall vehicles with defective rearview cameras in a timely manner, Reuters reported.

