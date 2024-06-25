Ford is recalling more than half a million pickup trucks because they can suddenly downshift

In This Story F +2.11%

Ford is recalling more than half a million models of its F-150s after some of the pickup trucks are suddenly downshifting into first gear.

Ford said Tuesday that the recall affects 552,188 F-150s built in 2014. The recall does not affect vehicles in a certain VIN number range, so the automaker is asking people to call its toll-free number or contact a local dealership to find out if their truck is among the faulty ones.

The malfunction can cause “an abrupt transmission downshift to first gear,” Ford said, which “without warning could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.”

U.S. auto safety regulators began investigating the Ford trucks in March following complaints from driving that their cars were suddenly downshifting, the Associated Press reported.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had received 86 complaints from drivers. One driver told the agency he crashed into another vehicle and a concrete barrier after his truck downshifted without warning.

This is not the first time Ford has dealt with this issue. Some F-150s built in 2011, 2012, and 2013 were recalled for sudden downshifting.

The company’s F-Series pickup trucks are its most popular vehicles.