Frontier Airlines flight attendants have voted to authorize a strike

A vast majority of Frontier Airlines ULCC-1.36% flight attendants voted to authorize a strike, their union said Wednesday.



The flight attendants represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA voted 99.6% in favor of the strike authorization, with 92.7% of members participating.

The union has been trying to negotiate with management of the budget airline over its increase in “out-and-back” fights. The change means flight attendants usually work a round-trip flight in a shift, which limits paid overnight stays and affects their commute times and related costs.

“Frontier Flight Attendants are struggling to earn a living,” Jennifer Sala, AFA Frontier President, said in a statement. “We’re ready to do whatever it takes to bring management to the table.”

“The impact of this change has turned our lives and our paychecks upside down,” Sala said, adding the airline is saving money at flight attendants’ expense.

“Frontier management is putting their ‘cost savings’ plan on Flight Attendants’ backs. It’s a gross example of corporate greed that devalues the contributions of these Flight Attendants to the airline and creates incredible instability for the people who make Frontier fly,” Sara Nelson, AFA International President, said in a statement. “Frontier must negotiate to reflect the impact of their completely new business model.”

The vote does not mean that a strike is imminent, but rather that the union can set a strike deadline.

Frontier said in a statement that it “is fully committed to maintaining a positive and collaborative relationship with our flight attendants and to negotiating a fair contract.”

“Negotiations are nowhere near a point where a strike can legally occur,” the airline told Quartz. “Frontier has been meeting monthly in direct bargaining with the AFA since last December and remains committed to negotiating in good faith to achieve an agreement that supports our flight attendants and ensures the continued success of our company.”