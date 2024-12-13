Frontier Airlines is selling all-you-can-fly passes for the cheapest price ever

Read more: 2025 predictions for AI, stocks, tech, Bitcoin, banking and more

Frontier Airlines just opened up enrollment in its all-you-can-fly Go Wild Pass for 2025. The budget carrier said Wednesday that it will be opening up pre-sales for the program at the cheapest rate in its short history.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

“At $299, this is the lowest price we’ve ever offered, making it easier than ever to explore amazing destinations across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America,” said Bobby Schroeter, the airline’s chief commercial officer, in a statement accompanying the announcement. “This limited-quantity pricing, and opportunity to win one of 10 free passes, will only be offered to those who sign up for the pre-sale notification,” he added.

Advertisement

The pass restricts travel on some popular travel dates. The fine print lists the following 2025 “blackout periods”:

“January 1, 4-5, 16-17, 20; February 13-14, 17; March 14-16, 21-23, 28-30; April 4-6, 11-13, 18-21; May 22-23, 26; June 22, 26-29; July 3-7; August 28-29; September 1. October 9-10, 12-13; November 22, 26, 29-30; December 1, 20-23, 26-31.”

Advertisement

The $299 pass is only good for the first 5,000 customers to take Frontier up on its offer, at which point the price will go up to $499. The deal, which Frontier introduced in 2022, allows flyers to hop on any flight between May 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026 for essentially free.

Advertisement

It’s essentially free because people use the Go Wild Pass will still have to pay a nominal $0.01 fee per flight, plus any other fees. And when it comes to Frontier Airlines, that may be a lot of fees. The company’s business model makes up for the low fares it advertises by charging for lots of other things like choosing seats, eating snacks, or bringing bags.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Frontier CEO Barry Biffle expressed his disappointment with customers who try to get out of paying the latter fee. A Senate report said the airline pays gate agents to track down people who try to sneak their bags onboard for free.



“These are shoplifters, these are people that are stealing,” Biffle said. “It’s not equitable to everyone who follows the rules.”