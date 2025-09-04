Frontier Airlines is offering an unlimited travel pass for $299, but there’s a catch.

The discounted “all-you-can-fly” pass is available for a limited time and can be used for Frontier flights to 75 U.S. destinations and some international destinations including Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The GoWild! pass grants Frontier customers airfare for $0.01. Customers must still pay for taxes, fees, baggage, and other charges.

However, the annual pass is limited to last-minute bookings and subject to blackout dates. Customers will only be able to confirm their bookings the day before domestic flights and starting 10 days before international travel. They can pay additional fees to book their fares in advance.

The discounted offer ends September 5, then the price goes back to $599. Customers who purchase the presale pass will be able to use it immediately for travel in 2026 and 2027. Otherwise, the standard period for the pass begins May 2026 and ends April 2027. The company is also offering discounts on fall-winter passes and monthly passes.

The promotion is another play in Frontier’s strategy to take over as the top budget airline in the United States. Last week, the airline announced 20 new routes beginning in late fall, many of which overlap with rival Spirit Airlines’ major markets. The new routes will include departures from Fort Lauderdale, Detroit, Baltimore, Houston, Charlotte, and Dallas. Introductory fares will start at $29.

In a press release, the company said the new routes are part of its commitment to becoming the number one low-fare carrier in the top 20 U.S. metro areas. “As industry capacity adjusts, we want to ensure consumers in those markets continue to have affordable flight options,” CEO Barry Biffle said in the release.

Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines is facing a bleak year — and possible extinction. Months after emerging from bankruptcy, the airline filed for its second bankruptcy in a year and is cutting flights to 11 cities. In its second-quarter earnings, the company reported a $245.8 million net loss on $1.02 billion operating revenue and executives raised major concerns about its ability to stay in business.